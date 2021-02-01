Solar Energy Market: Industry Overview, Recent Developments, Updates, Policies, and Outlook Research Report

According to the primary CXO's of the global solar energy market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 20% over the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 20 billion, in 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 200 billion. By technology segmentation, the concentrated solar power system category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global solar energy market. A concentrated solar power system stores energy by using thermal energy storage technology.

Radiant energy generated by the sun is solar energy, harnessed by the use of various technologies such as photovoltaic cells, solar heating, solar architecture, solar thermal energy, and others. It is an effective source of unconventional energy and a convenient sustainable solution for rising greenhouse and global warming emissions. Solar energy is used for the production of solar electricity. Solar energy is used in a number of ways such as heating water and cooking, generating electricity, etc. The traditional solar cells are manufactured from silicon while second-generation solar cells are made from amorphous silicon which is also called a thin-film solar cell.



