SunPower and EagleView Automate Home Survey Process for Faster, More Precise Solar Installations

Visit http://www.eagleview.com for further information

-Computer vision, machine-learning enable dealers to create precise, construction-ready designs without drones or in-home surveys -Functionality reduces installation timelines by up to two weeks

02/01/21, 06:18 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids | EagleView Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., February 1, 2021 - SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy solutions provider and EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial analytics, today announced a new agreement to reduce solar installation timelines and costs. SunPower has combined EagleView's high-resolution Roof Reports with the new mySunPower™ Home Survey app, enabling our solar installers and contractors to create precise, construction-ready solar designs without a home visit. The feature set is now available to the company's nationwide network of more than 600 SunPower residential dealers.


Every new solar installation requires a custom design tailored to the home's unique roof and electrical system. This is traditionally done with an in-person survey, which requires professionals to assess the house and take roof measurements, either via drone or manually. With constraints including customer schedules, weather, drone training and certification, in-person surveys are cumbersome for homeowners, costly for installers, and extend solar installation cycle timelines.

The mySunPower Home Survey app with EagleView Roof Reports provides installers all the information they need to create final solar designs without site visits. The app is designed to replace ladder-climbing and drone photography with industry-first machine learning technology. Straight from the app, homeowners take photos of their home's structural and electrical components from ground level. SunPower's patent-pending artificial intelligence software automatically evaluates images and provides real-time feedback to homeowners on photo completeness and clarity. EagleView Roof Reports include aerial imagery and proprietary 3D models that clarify roof characteristics with unprecedented accuracy.

By removing the in-person site survey, SunPower can reduce project cycle times by up to two weeks and eliminate costs associated with sending a site surveyor to the home.

"By pairing our proprietary software with EagleView's innovative technology, we can reduce solar soft costs and create a better customer experience," said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President, SunPower. "EagleView was an obvious choice given their up-to-date aerial imagery from their aircraft fleet, high-resolution 3D models, and short turnaround time for roof reports."

For more than 20 years, EagleView has been capturing high-resolution oblique and orthogonal aerial imagery with proprietary camera systems installed on their own low-flying aircraft. With patented and proven computer vision technologies, EagleView digitizes structures to generate highly accurate three-dimensional models of homes delivered as their Inform™ for Solar product line. These 3D models have been delivered as a variety of data sets for various industries for over a decade.

"We are excited to see this level of innovation by SunPower empowered by our data," said Piers Dormeyer, President, Construction & Utilities at EagleView. "We look forward to helping homeowners across the United States go solar."

For more information about becoming a SunPower dealer, visit: https://us.sunpower.com/dealers-installers/become-sunpower-dealer

About EagleView
EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building, and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, visit www.eagleview.com or call (866) 659-8439, and follow @EagleViewTech.

About SunPower
Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

02/01/21, 06:18 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids | EagleView Technologies
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SOLTEC – SF8 SINGLE-AXIS TRACKER

SOLTEC - SF8 SINGLE-AXIS TRACKER

Under the slogan "engineered for greatness", the SF8 tracker aims to revolutionize the photovoltaic market with its new minimum 2x60 configuration and 4 to 6-strings. This tracker is elegantly designed while it reinforces its structure to perform in any terrain. In addition, the SF8 tracker increases the rigidity of its structure by 22% more than the previous generation of Soltec trackers, the SF7. The SF8 is specially designed for larger 72 and 78 cell modules, an increasing market trend.
More Products
Feature Your Product