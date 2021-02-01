SunPower and EagleView Automate Home Survey Process for Faster, More Precise Solar Installations

SAN JOSE, Calif., February 1, 2021 - SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy solutions provider and EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial analytics, today announced a new agreement to reduce solar installation timelines and costs. SunPower has combined EagleView's high-resolution Roof Reports with the new mySunPower™ Home Survey app, enabling our solar installers and contractors to create precise, construction-ready solar designs without a home visit. The feature set is now available to the company's nationwide network of more than 600 SunPower residential dealers.



Every new solar installation requires a custom design tailored to the home's unique roof and electrical system. This is traditionally done with an in-person survey, which requires professionals to assess the house and take roof measurements, either via drone or manually. With constraints including customer schedules, weather, drone training and certification, in-person surveys are cumbersome for homeowners, costly for installers, and extend solar installation cycle timelines.The mySunPower Home Survey app with EagleView Roof Reports provides installers all the information they need to create final solar designs without site visits. The app is designed to replace ladder-climbing and drone photography with industry-first machine learning technology. Straight from the app, homeowners take photos of their home's structural and electrical components from ground level. SunPower's patent-pending artificial intelligence software automatically evaluates images and provides real-time feedback to homeowners on photo completeness and clarity. EagleView Roof Reports include aerial imagery and proprietary 3D models that clarify roof characteristics with unprecedented accuracy.By removing the in-person site survey, SunPower can reduce project cycle times by up to two weeks and eliminate costs associated with sending a site surveyor to the home."By pairing our proprietary software with EagleView's innovative technology, we can reduce solar soft costs and create a better customer experience," said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President, SunPower. "EagleView was an obvious choice given their up-to-date aerial imagery from their aircraft fleet, high-resolution 3D models, and short turnaround time for roof reports."For more than 20 years, EagleView has been capturing high-resolution oblique and orthogonal aerial imagery with proprietary camera systems installed on their own low-flying aircraft. With patented and proven computer vision technologies, EagleView digitizes structures to generate highly accurate three-dimensional models of homes delivered as their Inform™ for Solar product line. These 3D models have been delivered as a variety of data sets for various industries for over a decade."We are excited to see this level of innovation by SunPower empowered by our data," said Piers Dormeyer, President, Construction & Utilities at EagleView. "We look forward to helping homeowners across the United States go solar."For more information about becoming a SunPower dealer, visit: https://us.sunpower.com/dealers-installers/become-sunpower-dealerAbout EagleViewEagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building, and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, visit www.eagleview.com or call (866) 659-8439, and follow @EagleViewTech.About SunPowerHeadquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.