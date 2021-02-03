Setting the direction with Scottish Renewables

Natural Power was one of the founding members of Scottish Renewables and this will be Jeremy's 20th year serving on the board during which time he has served as chair (twice) and vice-chair. He is joined by two other experienced members; Andrew Lyle, managing director of Locogen, and Nicola Percival, senior regulatory affairs manager at RWE Renewables.



More Headlines Articles

To set the strategic direction of the organisation, Scottish Renewables has 12 elected board members, each serving a three-year tenure. This year, twelve candidates from among Scottish Renewables' 260 member companies contested the election of three board places, which concluded on 29th January 2021.As an expert on policy, Jeremy brings an extensive understanding of the onshore and offshore wind sector, planning and grid, hydro and marine, as well as knowledge of the economic development process.He said: "There is a big job ahead of us to turn the positive policy into MW's. Reviewing the permitting process, the fourth National Planning Framework (NPF4), grid strategy and charging are all key to creating a Scotland where cheap renewable power fuels economic growth, industrial development, and jobs"."It is time to create the vision of what Scotland will look like in 2045 if it is to meet its climate targets. The next two to three years are critical in outlining that vision and creating the policies that deliver at least cost to the consumer. This will include building an offshore supply chain, a new heat sector, EV roll out and energy efficiency. It will be my mission as a board member to help drive forward the agenda for a clean industrious Scotland fuelled by renewable energy."Rob Forrest, chair of Scottish Renewables, said: "Our member companies have once again had a chance to shape the leadership of the industry and I look forward to working with the new directors, and existing board members, as we challenge Government and create the market for our members to deliver cheap clean power to drive the Scottish economy forward."Andy, Nicola and Jeremy bring significant expertise and experience to the board across a range of sectors and technologies, which will be invaluable as renewable energy will be at the heart of the Scottish economy as we head towards achieving our net-zero targets."About Jeremy SainsburyJeremy has been at the forefront of policy at a Scottish and UK level for 25 years and has been involved with planning, grid and energy policy at ministerial level for 20 years from which his detailed knowledge of policy is derived. He understands how the renewable energy sector has grown and has been an important part of this growth.Jeremy, was awarded an OBE for his services to renewable energy and communities in 2013. He has been a director of Natural Power since 1999 in which time it has grown from seven to more than 400 employees, and he has led the company on policy. He is also on the boards of South of Scotland Enterprise and Energy UK.