POWER2DRIVE EUROPE 2021: EUROPE TAKES THE LEAD IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Munich/Pforzheim, Germany, February 04, 2021 - Nearly 1.4 million battery electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were registered in Europe in 2020, according to the latest figures from EV-Volumes, the database for information on battery electric vehicles. That is 137 percent more than in 2019, in an overall vehicle market that was down 20 percent year-over-year. As a result, Europe has surpassed China as the growth engine for e-mobility. At Power2Drive Europe 2021, the "who's who" of the industry in the field of e-vehicles and smart charging solutions will meet. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility," the exhibition will take place from July 21 - 23, 2021, as part of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.



More Headlines Articles

The story of battery electric vehicles in Europe since the beginning of 2020 is unprecedented: what started with an economic downturn during the first Covid 19 wave is becoming a success story. In particular, the combination of new attractive and affordable vehicle models, increased range, a steadily developing charging infrastructure, and government support such as in Germany led to the upturn of electromobility in Europe.Europe leads the way in electric vehicle uptakeThe electromobility market is booming worldwide: in most countries, BEV and PHEV markets have been more resilient to the Covid 19 pandemic than automotive markets in general. Global deliveries of BEVs and PHEVs increased 43 percent year over year, while the global light vehicle market declined 14 percent, according to EV Volumes. With nearly 1.4 million new BEV and PHEV registrations in 2020, Europe has overtaken China as the leader in EV growth, positioning itself ahead of China with a 12 percent increase and the U.S. (up 4 percent). Germany is the leading market for electric vehicles in Europe in this regard. In 2020, for example, more passenger cars with pure electric drives were newly registered in Germany than ever before: at around 194,200 registrations, the number tripled compared with the previous year.The European market and its players meet at Power2Drive Europe 2021The top innovator in the electromobility industry is - unsurprisingly - the American manufacturer Tesla. This is shown by the Electromobility Report 2020/21 of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) of the University of Applied Sciences Bergisch Gladbach. "We are pleased that The smarter E Europe is already over 75 percent booked. We will bring together the top technology players from electric vehicles and smart charging infrastructure to mobility service provider on site," said Joel Wenske, project manager of Power2Drive Europe. The Power2Drive Europe, which is part of The smarter E Europe innovation platform is where the electromobility industry will meet in 2021. In addition to Tesla, other leading innovation drivers, such as Hyundai and Geely with Polestar, will present themselves at the trade fair for sustainable mobility.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHPower2Drive Europe and the parallel events Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and EM-Power Europe will take place from July 21 - 23, 2021, in Munich as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe.For more information on Power2Drive Europe 2021, please visit www.PowerToDrive.de. For the latest market trends, you can also visit LinkedIn at #Power2DriveAbout Power2Drive EuropePower2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility!" Power2Drive Europe is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on innovative solutions for sustainable mobility and approaches for integrating them into the power grid. Exhibitors and visitors alike benefit from the synergy between renewable energies, storage systems and innovative mobility concepts. Power2Drive Europe takes a look at current global market developments, showcases the potential of e-mobility, and reflects the interconnection of electric vehicles with a sustainable energy supply on a global scale. Meet new customers, catch up with your existing customer base and forge new business relationships with the industry's key decision makers.Power2Drive Europe is part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry. The energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, and EM-Power Europe will also be held at the same time. Power2Drive Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). Power2Drive Europe will take place from July 21 - 23, 2021, at Messe München. www.PowerToDrive.de