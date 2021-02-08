AMERICAN CLEAN POWER ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES

WASHINGTON, DC, February 8, 2021 -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP), the new multi-technology renewable energy industry trade group, today unveiled its new website and first ever ad campaign showcasing the size and economic punch of the industry and its massive future potential.



The new trade association, which began operations on January 1 and formally launched this week,brings together wind, solar, transmission and storage companies, along with manufacturers and construction companies, project developers and owners/operators, utilities, financial firms, and corporate purchasers of clean power.ACP's campaign, called "All Ready," will run online and on social media, aimed at educating energy industry stakeholders and thought leaders. The campaign will run for several months and highlights the innovation, growth and investment happening across the country to make clean power the dominant form of energy in the U.S. The ads will also help drive audiences to ACP's new website, www.cleanpower.org, which features information on policies and issues related to solar, wind, storage and other renewable technologies."Our ad campaign tells a story about how much our industry has already accomplished - from providing enough clean power for 49 million American homes, to creating 300,000 American jobs, to investing $300 billion dollars in US projects - and how we're ready for what's next. I'm so excited to be able to draw attention to the innovators, investors, and industries making renewables a reality across the country," said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. "The renewable industry is ready to solve two of the nation's biggest challenges - rebuilding our economy and addressing climate change. In his inaugural speech, President Biden announced bold climate and energy goals and our ad campaign reinforces the fact that the clean power industry is ready to help our country meet them."As the country continues its transition away from carbon-emitting energy sources to a majority clean power future, www.cleanpower.org will tell that story for members and non-members alike. Featuring overviews on the latest industry-driving initiatives, position perspectives, nationwide and state-by-state facts on workforce, investments and outputs, the new site will be a valuable resource for anybody looking for information on renewable energy. The site will also feature tools and information on membership, conferences and events, as well as industry news and the organization's new blog, The Power Line.Ads from the campaign can also be found on the new site at www.cleanpower.org.###About ACPAmerican Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.