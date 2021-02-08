Seminar: A planning system for net-zero
Jeremy Sainsbury OBE, a Director at Natural Power, is set to speak at Scottish Renewables' forthcoming seminar, ‘A planning system for net-zero'. The online event will take place Wednesday 17th February between 10am and 1pm.
This seminar brings the industry together to recognise the key role renewable energy plays in delivering net-zero and the changes that will need to happen within the planning system if we are to deploy projects at the pace and scale our emissions reductions targets require.
The seminar will be chaired by Scottish Renewables' Policy Manager, Stephanie Conesa.
To book a place, visit www.scottishrenewables.com/events/125-planning-sem-20
About Jeremy Sainsbury
Jeremy Sainsbury OBE was recently re-appointed to the board of Scottish Renewables - his 20th year serving on the board. Jeremy has been at the forefront of policy at a Scottish and UK level for 25 years and has been involved with planning, grid and energy policy at ministerial level for 20 years from which his detailed knowledge of policy is derived. He understands how the renewable energy sector has grown and has been an important part of this growth.
Jeremy, an OBE for his services to renewable energy and communities, has been a director of Natural Power since 1999 in which time it has grown from seven to more than 400 employees, and he has led the company on policy and both onshore and offshore consenting; overseeing 1,000MW of wind projects with a 96% success rate.
