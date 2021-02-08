Seminar: A planning system for net-zero

This seminar brings the industry together to recognise the key role renewable energy plays in delivering net-zero and the changes that will need to happen within the planning system if we are to deploy projects at the pace and scale our emissions reductions targets require.



This session will delve deep into the detail of the committee on climate change's sixth carbon budget and the Scottish Government's NPF4 Position Statement to discuss implications for the level of deployment needed to deliver on Scotland's ambitious climate change commitments.The seminar will be chaired by Scottish Renewables' Policy Manager, Stephanie Conesa.To book a place, visit www.scottishrenewables.com/events/125-planning-sem-20About Jeremy SainsburyJeremy Sainsbury OBE was recently re-appointed to the board of Scottish Renewables - his 20th year serving on the board. Jeremy has been at the forefront of policy at a Scottish and UK level for 25 years and has been involved with planning, grid and energy policy at ministerial level for 20 years from which his detailed knowledge of policy is derived. He understands how the renewable energy sector has grown and has been an important part of this growth.Jeremy, an OBE for his services to renewable energy and communities, has been a director of Natural Power since 1999 in which time it has grown from seven to more than 400 employees, and he has led the company on policy and both onshore and offshore consenting; overseeing 1,000MW of wind projects with a 96% success rate.