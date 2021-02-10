SAE International Hires World-Class Contractor Team for EV Charging Public Key Infrastructure Cooperative Research Project

SAE International today announced a contract with a best-in-class contractor team, comprised of Eonti, DigiCert and VerSprite, to perform the technical development of the SAE Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) project, an industry-led pre-competitive research project to strengthen EV charging system security.



More Headlines Articles

With the contractor team onboard, technical work has begun to develop a secure EV charging industry PKI platform that is agnostic to charging system and protocol standards. The project is using agile development practices to design and test the PKI solution in an aggressive 18-24 month schedule."SAE International is pleased to engage with Eonti, DigiCert and VerSprite, who will collaborate to design, test and deploy this essential PKI solution that will advance the entire electric vehicle charging infrastructure," said Tim Weisenberger, program manager for emerging technology standards at SAE International. "The contractor team we have assembled brings deep PKI experience. When combined with our project team of industry-leading EV developers, charging network operators and charging equipment developers, the result is a technical development team that is unmatched in the EV charging community."SAE will leverage the expertise and experience of its Cooperative Research Program to convene industry members to develop a targeted solution for this critical use case that will be extensible to other automotive and mobility use cases. The project is an example of the SAE Cooperative Research Program which uses agile development techniques to deliver targeted research to solve crucial industry problems and lead to SAE International Standards. The research program moves the needle in emerging technologies and allows industry professionals to rapidly develop global solutions for the industry.The SAE Electric Vehicle Charging Public Key Infrastructure project was initially launched in May 2020.About SAE InternationalSAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts, and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.About EontiEonti Inc. (Eonti) is a leading professional services consulting firm specializing in PKI and related trust management solutions for global connectedness. Eonti has been directly responsible for PKI implementations worldwide, providing PKI assessments and trust infrastructure management (strategy, prototyping, governance, architecture, and PKI lifecycle operations management) to various critical infrastructure ecosystems in areas such as IoT, transportation, communications, utilities, health, and aviation. For more information, see: http://www.eonti.com.About DigiCertDigiCert, Inc. (DigiCert) is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management solution, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit http://www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.About VerSpriteVerSprite is an international leader in risk-based cybersecurity consulting services and threat modeling. Their offensive approach goes beyond assessing security controls to examine credible threats to understand the likelihood of real-world abuse cases and measure the magnitude of the business impact if a breach should occur. VerSprite has proven that by developing a holistic business/IT risk view, security decisions become business decisions. They believe an integrated approach will result in better and more cost-effective security practices and better business outcomes overall. VerSprite partners with clients to provide security solutions across many security practice areas including pen testing, red teaming, Cloud security, Threat Intelligence, vSOC, organizational threat modeling, geopolitical risk, and research as a service to name a few. They are also emerging leaders in security products with their Cyber Threat Intelligence Portal (CTIP) and Cloud Security Assessment Platform (CSAP). VerSprite is proud to be an innovator on behalf of its wide range of clients.