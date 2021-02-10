Schneider Electric Offers Builders A Complete Grid to Plug Connected Home Ecosystem to Increase Home Sustainability, and Energy Transparency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today showcased its Wiser Energy Monitor, Square D Energy Center and new connected wiring device ranges for builders seeking innovative ways to drive efficiency and sustainability at the International Builders' Show. These new smart solutions allow builders to differentiate their homes through increased electrical system connectivity, transparency and enhanced energy control.



As a national leader in connected and smart home technology, Schneider Electric is already in four out of 10 homes in the U.S., keeping them safe from potential electrical hazards. Now, Schneider Electric is offering builders new solutions through the Wiser Energy System and connected wiring devices to help respond to changing home buyer needs and evolving environmental regulations."Homes are on track to become the single-largest consumer of electricity and we recognize the environmental impact of this and the challenges new regulations are placing on the building industry to increase efficiency," said Richard Korthauer, Vice President, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. "As a trusted partner for more than 100 years, we are proud to offer builders new solutions, like the Square D Energy Center, to helping them create sustainable homes of the future that offer seamlessly integrated technology for greater peace of mind and energy savings."Across the United States, Schneider Electric is working with home builders, offering solutions that focus on the four key areas that enable them to build top-of-the-line homes: providing best in class safety and protection, creating an enhanced lifestyle with connectivity, incorporating AI and machine learning, and embracing modern aesthetics and modular designs. These solutions include:Square D Energy Center - A more resilient, efficient, and aesthetic all-in-one home energy system designed for smart homes offering personalized digital control over residential energy use.Addresses changing building regulations, including California's Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards, requiring solar as part of all new home construction.Integrates an array of smart home technology, including whole-home surge protection, EV connectivity, Qwik-Connect solar inverter, backup interface module, backup-ready panel, and more.Wiser Home Energy Monitor - A connected solution integrated into the home's electrical panel providing real-time information to optimize home energy usage and track savings.Enhanced monitoring and control of residential energy use through a single app.Updates and alerts to track energy use for all electrical devices across the home.Square D Wiring Devices - High-performing, multi-tasking, connected light switches, dimmers, outlets and combination devices that can control room lighting and monitor energy.Embedded sensors monitor energy consumption down to the switch level, offering greater insight to optimize residential energy use.Classic functionality available in a wide range of colors to enhance the aesthetics of any home, easy to install and compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice activation.Partnering to Create Resilient, Sustainable HomesSustainable, durable and healthy homes begin with construction. Schneider Electric and Providence Homes, the leading builder of energy efficient homes in Northeast Florida, are working together to create energy efficient residential ecosystems and empower home buyers to better control their energy costs.Providence Homes is dedicated to going beyond energy efficiency and building long-lasting, sustainable homes. In working with Schneider Electric, the builder has been able to create homes that are not only sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient and people-centric, but most of all transparent and optimized for long-term energy efficiency."We take great pride in building 100% ENERGY STAR® Certified homes that can keep up with the energetic families that live inside them, while offering a cleaner, healthier environment for all. When showing our homes, we are excited to share how our homes outperform traditional code-built homes in all aspects of design and performance," said Charles Roberts, Vice President of Operations. "By incorporating the Wiser Home Energy Monitor, our homebuyers can easily see the cost-savings in action and the value speaks for itself."Providence Homes is integrating Schneider Electric's Wiser Energy Monitor into more than 250 homes, giving those homeowners 24/7 real-time access to energy usage, track savings and set energy goals to optimize their home energy.For more information on these innovation solutions, please stop into the Schneider Electric virtual booth at the show or visit https://www.se.com/us/en/home/offers/connected-home/.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. 