LG RELEASES ALL-NEW SOLAR MODULES AND, UPGRADES OTHER PANELS FOR 2021

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 - Catering to green homebuilders, LG Business Solutions USA is releasing two all-new solar panels and upgrading other models with even higher output for 2021. Unveiled at IBSx, the International Builders' Show® virtual experience, the 2021 residential solar panel lineup represents LG's most powerful and highest-performing modules ever, according to LG Solar USA Senior Director David Chang.



More Headlines Articles

LG's new 66-cell NeON R® and NeON R® Prime modules with Back Contact Technology™ feature high output efficiency and sleek aesthetics, reinforcing LG's commitment to serving the homebuilder market with excellent performance and design appeal. Available to U.S. homebuilders and homeowners this spring, the NeON R 66-cell residential solar panel has a power output up to 440W, while the NeON R Prime (all black) comes in a 425W model. With efficiency up to 22.1 percent, both modules are ideal choice for homeowners and installers who are in need of a reliable, durable and elegant solar solution to their energy needs."Today's homebuilders know solar power is a very appealing option for many homebuyers, and our products provide carbon-free energy security and curb appeal," said Chang. "These new modules efficiently deliver high energy output and great resiliency, providing consumers the value and quality they demand."The LG NeON R and NeON R Prime 66-cell panels feature Back Contact Technology, which enables all interconnectors to be positioned on the cell's under side to increase the potential for sunlight absorption and decrease vulnerability to environmental damage, such as micro-cracks that potentially increase energy loss. This cutting-edge technology, along with the relocation of electrodes to the back, also provides a sleek, modern appearance of the module.Chang said the new modules are designed with durability for outstanding performance even under the most extreme weather conditions. Their excellent temperature coefficient performs better on sunny days, and results in a lower degradation rate.As with all LG solar panels, the NeON R and NeON R Prime 66-cell panels come with an industry leading 25-year limited warranty that covers product, performance and labor. At 25 years, these modules are guaranteed to produce at least 92.5 percent of their labeled power output, reassuring consumers that their investment in these panels is covered for years to come.Complementing the new panel introductions, LG is upgrading its award-winning NeON portfolio for both the residential and commercial space. New 2021 models announced at IBSx include:LG NeON 2 and NeON 2 Black Solar PanelsThe 2021 versions of LG's best-selling solar module, the newly upgraded LG NeON 2 and NeON 2 Black, offer value-oriented consumers outstanding power and efficiency with a smaller footprint for residential applications. Featuring the award-winning Cello Technology™, the NeON 2 is one of the most powerful modules on the market. The 60-cell NeON 2 panels are now available up to 380W, with efficiency ratings up to 21.0 percent. The LG NeON 2 Black delivers almost the same power and performance of the NeON 2, offering up to 375W power output. The black design sets it apart with its virtually seamless, sleek appearance and black frame blending in with the roof. Both modules have improved degradation rates of 90.6 percent at year 25.LG NeON ACe Solar PanelsThe enhanced 2021 NeON 2 ACe and NeON R ACe models announced at IBSx integrate the solar module and microinverter. Designed for easy installation and use, the LG's NeON ACe series provides increased flexibility for array design and represents an excellent solution for home installation. The upgraded NeON 2 ACe 60-cell panel features a power class of up to 375W, while the NeON R ACe panel produces a direct current power output up to 395W. Both modules are equipped with an integrated 320W microinverter and lifetime access to LG's EnerVu monitoring platform that tracks long-term performance and provides real-time analytics. It can also alert LG customer service to help address a technical issue remotely if one were to arise.LG NeON H Commercial Solar PanelsThe LG NeON H is an ideal solution for commercial and industrial PV projects. This 144-cell solar module delivers power outputs up to 455W and efficiencies of 20.0 to 20.8 percent. It features an excellent temperature coefficient of -.34%/⁰C and a tempered glass with high transmission anti-reflective coating. At 25 years, LG NeON H is guaranteed to produce at least 90.6 percent of initial performance.LG NeON H Commercial BiFacial Solar PanelsAvailable this spring, the NeON H BiFacial panels (144-cell) offer high efficiency, thanks to its design with double-sided power generation that absorbs sunlight not only from the front, but also the rear via a transparent backsheet. The dual faces of the cells allow for high energy generation, enabling the LG NeON H BiFacial panels to have a power output up to 445W.To learn more about LG's award-winning solar products, please visit LG.com/solar.