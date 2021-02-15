Trends in Global Waste to Energy Market is Booming: An Overview and Statistics Report

Wide-ranging interviews with CXO's of the major companies operating in the global waste to energy market, the primary research concludes that the global waste to energy market to witness a substantial growth of nearly 7.2 % over the forecast period. On the basis of the technology segment, thermal WTE technology dominated the global waste to energy market in 2019. The thermal technology market is also expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Energy production technologies dedicated to renewable platforms are contributing at a significant level as a replacement for conventional resources. The waste to energy production technologies involved the production of energy from waste material. This energy is considered as pure as well as renewable. The waste to energy production technologies is intended to serve the municipal corporation in reducing the waste as well as the emission from the waste. The energy is recovered in form of electricity or steam. There are primarily two classifications of waste to energy production technologies namely thermal and biological. The thermal energy production technologies involve pyrolysis, gasification, and incineration.



