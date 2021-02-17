Tigo Announces Crossing the Threshold of 75 GWh of Cumulative Reclaimed Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced today that the company has surpassed 75 GWh of Reclaimed Energy since 2009 for worldwide installations utilizing the company's industry-leading optimization solutions.



Reclaimed Energy is the incremental energy generated from Tigo optimizers that would have been lost due to shade and other sources of mismatch if Tigo optimizers were not installed on the PV system. Tigo is the only optimizer supplier that shows customers the Reclaimed Energy value. This feature is critical to quantify the return on investment for installers such as Project Solar in the United Kingdom."The Tigo Solution is by far the simplest and best solution in the market today. As a leading residential installer in the UK, it has helped increase our business whilst delivering the maximum performance to our customers, giving them the best return on their investment," states Steve Wallace, Procurement Director for Project Solar UK. "The new Reclaimed Energy feature in the monitoring portal is simply the best way to justify the use of Tigo optimizers. Our customers understand it, and this is important to us."The Tigo module-level optimization works in conjunction with any leading PV inverter to set the best operating point for all modules within a string. This provides the installer choice and allows the system to harvest the most energy even when modules are affected by shade, clouds, or other forms of mismatch."Tigo's TS4 optimizers and monitoring portal provide the maximum energy harvest and a unique level of visibility into system energy production," according to JD Dillon, Tigo's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are pleased that Project Solar UK and installers around the world are able to use detailed data to show proof of ROI with their homeowners and that metric demonstrates greater than 10% reclaimed energy in more than a quarter of the installations."Tigo provides flexible solutions that increase energy production of PV systems with optimization, decrease operating costs with remote monitoring and enhance safety with rapid shutdown capabilities. What makes Tigo so different is choice. PV customers have the power to pick the right features and the right inverter for a tested and certified solution at the equipment and system level that maximizes the benefit for their installation. The Reclaimed Energy feature validates the benefits of optimization, which enables customers to get the most energy out of their PV installations.For inquiries, contact: sales@tigoenergy.comAbout TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.About Project Solar UKProject Solar UK Ltd is a well-established Renewable Energy company with a dedicated team that has over 9 years of experience in designing and installing Solar PV systems. Project Solar UK Ltd only use the most qualified and experienced tradesmen when it comes to domestic solar panel installations. With every project having an assigned project manager to ‘touch base', and their job is to ensure the quality of the installation is up to our high standards, setting up the Feed-in tariff (FIT) with an aim to install in 7 to 10 days. They are a SunPower Certified Partner, making them a preferred choice for anyone looking to install solar on their property.