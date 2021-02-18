EnergyHub bolsters DERMS platform with Mercury Edge Connect, enabling utilities to integrate with any DER provider

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and San Carlos, CA, February 18, 2021:EnergyHub today announced the release of Mercury Edge Connect, a standardized integration framework for connecting DER providers with EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS. Mercury Edge Connect allows utilities to manage devices from any DER provider to deliver grid services. The addition of Mercury Edge Connect strengthens the ability of EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS to act as a single platform for utilities to orchestrate behind-the-meter DER into mission-critical, virtual resources at scale.



The design for Mercury Edge Connect draws from EnergyHub's years of experience deploying grid edge DER portfolios. The feature includes a set of technical tools and business processes designed to streamline and standardize integrations with new DER providers, allowing EnergyHub to more rapidly scale its already industry-leading DER partner ecosystem."The ability to integrate with a broad ecosystem of DER providers helps National Grid meet our goal of managing a diverse, reliable DER portfolio while supporting our customers to contribute to grid health with their preferred devices," said John Isberg, Vice President of Customer Sales and Solutions at National Grid. "These capabilities will allow us to add DER providers more rapidly to our programs, further expanding our DER portfolio and driving decarbonization across our network."A single point of control to manage any DERThe growing market for connected thermostats, EV charging equipment, solar and storage systems, and other connected devices has resulted in the proliferation of millions of customer-owned DERs, managed by hundreds of different service providers, in utility service territories. Utilities require a single tool to aggregate and manage these behind-the-meter DERs, allowing them to monitor and optimize diverse DER portfolios in near-real-time to meet utility objectives. EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS is uniquely designed to orchestrate these unmetered, variable, and customer-constrained DERs to deliver value across the utility enterpriseMercury Edge Connect gives EnergyHub a standardized framework to integrate with any DER service provider on the market. The feature will accelerate the growth of EnergyHub's already industry-leading partner ecosystem, ensuring utilities can keep up with the rapidly evolving DER market."The growth of DERs will disrupt distribution grid and market operations and change the way utilities run control rooms. EnergyHub, the grid-edge fleet DERMS provider with the largest portfolio in the US, continues to expand integration and partnerships with manufacturers and has become the sole touchpoint between customer-side resources and utility systems," said Fei Wang, Grid Edge Research Manager at Wood Mackenzie Research.A foundation for DER successAccess to a large ecosystem of DER providers, made possible by Mercury Edge Connect, will play a critical role in the long-term success of a utility's strategy for managing behind-the-meter DERs. By opening up participation in DER programs to devices from more providers, utilities can make it easier for their customers to participate in these programs, grow DER portfolios faster and achieve greater scale of DERs under management. Enabling participation through a wide variety of DER manufacturers is key to utilities' efforts to support customer choice.The first integration framework designed for managing behind-the-meter DERs at scaleAt the heart of Mercury Edge Connect is a new API designed specifically to meet the requirements of managing behind-the-meter DERs at scale. The API is based on the Open ADR standard, with enhanced functionality around automated enrollment, monitoring, and other functionality required for managing enterprise-wide portfolios of grid-edge and customer-owned DERs."Mercury Edge Connect is fundamental to achieving our mission of enabling utilities to transform complexity at the grid edge into reliable resources for utilities," said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. "As behind-the-meter DERs continue to proliferate and evolve, Mercury Edge Connect gives EnergyHub a unique tool to address the needs of our clients and ensures that they are well positioned to take advantage of changes at the grid-edge."