New Event Format Facilitates Solar, Renewable Business

Alexandria, VA - Solar Power Events, owned by Solar Energy Industries Association and the Smart Electric Power Alliance, just wrapped up the newest event series in its portfolio, the Smart Energy Market Tour. The outside tour spanned one week in Florida and visited four cities, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. CED Greentech and Jinko Solar hosted the tour stops.



The Smart Energy Market Tour was born out of necessity and innovation, as COVID-19 has challenged the event industry. But business doesn't stop, so the Solar Power Events team created a safer way for exhibitors to meet with attendees and move business forward, while minimizing risk.All four stops were hosted outside of the CED Greentech or Jinko locations and asked that event guests follow strict safety guidelines including wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitizing regularly, and taking a pre-event COVID-19 health screening. Each stop was only four hours to ensure guests didn't linger too long."We know that virtual events can't replace in-person interactions. COVID-19 has forced us to reconsider our event model, to find new ways to host in-person events that facilitate business," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, Solar Energy Trade Shows. "We heard from a number of exhibitors who wanted a safe way to meet with potential buyers. They were thrilled when we proposed this format to them and they had a great week in Florida. We're looking forward to expanding the Market Tours to other states."Over the week, nearly 20 exhibitors followed the event through Florida, and saw over 400 attendees in total. Stops included food trucks and live music."The Smart Market Tour provided a great start to 2021 to make more in-person connections by staying distanced safely outside. We, Roof Tech US, have organized our roadshows with our demo roof for the past few years around North America. It was a pleasure to work alongside other great solar manufacturers to provide a more extensive show for all solar installation companies in the area. We look forward to the next tour," said Traci Huggans, Marketing Coordinator, Roof Tech US.The Smart Energy Market Tour will be back on the road in April with locations still being decided. To be notified when new tour stops are announced, join the mailing list.Also, on the horizon for Solar Power Events is Solar & Storage Northeast, a hybrid event with virtual education on June 7-8 and an in-person expo taking place inside and outside of the Westin Boston Waterfront, June 9-10. Smart Energy Week 2021 will be held September 20-23 in New Orleans, LA in-person alongside virtual education. More information can be found at events.solar.***ABOUT SOLAR POWER EVENTSPresented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), Solar Power Events strives to keep the industry moving forward by offering cutting-edge events centered around the trends, technology, and research that power the industry. For additional information regarding Solar Power Events, visit us at www.events.solar.ABOUT SEPAThe Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is dedicated to helping electric power stakeholders address the most pressing issues they encounter as they pursue the transition to a clean and modern electric future and a carbon-free energy system by 2050. We are a trusted partner providing education, research, standards, and collaboration to help utilities, electric customers, and other industry players across four pathways: Transportation Electrification, Grid Integration, Regulatory Innovation and Utility Business Models. Through educational activities, working groups, peer-to-peer engagements and advisory services, SEPA convenes interested parties to facilitate information exchange and knowledge transfer to offer the highest value for our members and partner organizations. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.ABOUT SEIAThe Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA®) is the driving force behind solar energy and is building a strong solar industry to power America through advocacy and education. As the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, which employs more than 242,000 Americans, we represent all organizations that promote, manufacture, install and support the development of solar energy. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. For more information, visit www.seia.org.