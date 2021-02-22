ACE Controls Introduces Drop-in Replacement Dampers for PV Solar Tracker Applications

ACE Controls has introduced a line of replacement dampers for PV solar tracking systems â€” the SOL-28 Series. These drop-in replacements offer the same great quality as original equipment (OE) dampers, with the same sizes and specifications.



The SOL-28 Series is designed to protect against the effects of vortex shedding and wind galloping during high wind events. With products ranging in resistive forces up to 12,000 N and with lengths up to 44 inches, the SOL-28 Series dampers will absorb the kinetic energy exerted by the wind and are designed to move according to the tracker's natural frequency â€” typically between 0.8 to 1.2 Hz. Their load-limiting design includes an override feature inside the damper that prevents the resistive force from rising as the wind speed increases, protecting against seal failure or structural damage.Units also absorb high torque forces that the solar tracker structure may encounter. They are passive and have little resistance during normal operation of the tracker to allow the use of a smaller gear motor. SOL-28 features a rugged construction to withstand harsh conditions. Additional features and specifications include:-Ready to mount, with no additional configuration or parts required-A wear-resistant surface coating-Heat-treated for long life-Operating life of up to 2 million cycles-Wide operating temperature range of -30 to +80Â°C-Salt spray corrosion resistance up to 480 hours per ASTM B113-A high-temperature wiper on the seal package to prevent contamination.ACE Controls carries a large inventory of SOL-28 dampers to satisfy any size order. Customers can cross-reference their damper at www.acecontrols.com by simply adding the OE part number to the ACE Controls part number (SOL-28-OE part number). Prices range from ~$68 to ~$85, and orders ship within three days with ground freight included.About ACEAce Controls, founded in 1963, introduced the first adjustable industrial shock absorber. Over 50 years later, ACE is the internationally recognized expert in the field of industrial damping technology. The company's portfolio now includes automation control, motion control, vibration control and safety products.