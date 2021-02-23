SolarEdge Announces Expanded Supply Agreement with Sunrun
Top Home Solar and Battery Provider to Expand Offering with Energy Hub Inverter Solution
Fremont, California (February 23, 2021) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced that it has entered into a strategic supply agreement with Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), a leading U.S. provider of residential solar, battery storage, and energy services. As part of the agreement, Sunrun will offer SolarEdge's next generation PV inverter, Energy Hub, for residential customers.
"SolarEdge is pleased to expand its partnership with Sunrun, a company that is instrumental in bridging the gap between utilities and managed networks of home solar energy systems," said Zivi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge.
"We're expanding our new supply agreement with SolarEdge and advancing our shared vision to accelerate the adoption of innovative, smart energy technologies to power a future that runs on the sun," said Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun. "Sunrun using the SolarEdge Energy Hub will help drive the adoption of more affordable and reliable electricity, powered by home solar and batteries."
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge's e-Mobility division creates end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles used in motorcycles, commercial vehicles and trucks. These solutions include innovative high-performing powertrains with e-motor, motor drive, gearbox, battery, BMS, chargers, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and software for electric vehicles.
SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.
