SunBrushÂ® mobil and Infinity establish service base at Benban, Africa's largest solar park

All spare parts on site



In a newly equipped workshop, the team trained by SunBrushÂ® mobil can handle any repair and mainte-nance work. So that the technicians can replace wear parts quickly and easily, SunBrushÂ® mobil has built a 100 square-meter warehouse and equipped it with spare parts. As its exclusive agent, Infinity represents SunBrushÂ® mobil throughout Egypt. "We have put together a powerful team that provides fast and reliable service to our Egyptian customers," says SunBrushÂ® mobil's Managing Director Franz Ehleuter, pleased. In the future, he also plans to handle sales in Egypt from Benban.For desert regions and tracking systemsSince it was founded in 2014, Infinity has been working with the German PV cleaning expert. "The cleaning systems of SunBrushÂ® mobil are ideal for desert regions," explains Marawan Mahmoud, Deputy Operation & Service Manager at Infinity. The Compact and Rapid units sweep sand and dust from solar panels quickly and easily without a drop of water. Wet cleaning is available to remove heavier soiling such as encrusted sand.In the future, SunBrushÂ® mobil also plans to supply its latest model, SunBrushÂ® mobil TrackFlex, to Egypt, a system ideal for cleaning tracking systems thanks to its adjustable arm. In addition to Egypt, SunBrushÂ® mobil has already sold its systems on the African continent - to Algeria, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa and Western Sahara.About SunBrushÂ® mobil GmbHSunBrushÂ® mobil GmbH develops, produces, and sells cleaning devices for photovoltaic installations and building facades. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Director Franz Ehleuter in Lachen, Ger-many. It utilizes its engineering expertise in the in-house development of its cleaning systems and operates its own test center. The innovative engineering company supplies customers around the globe. Sun-BrushÂ® mobil maintains research cooperation with the Institute for Energy and Drive Technology at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. All SunBrushÂ® mobil products are covered by German and European patents. Renowned solar module manufacturers have authorized the use of SunBrushÂ® mobil brushes on their products.