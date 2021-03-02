Fairbanks Morse Delivers Four Common Rail Technology Engines for USS John L. Canley

Fairbanks Morse recently delivered four FM 6L48/60CR engines to General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego for Military Sealift Command on the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6). The ship is the sixth in the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD)/Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program and is designed to serve as a mobile sea base that provides access to critical infrastructure for the deployment of forces and supplies.



"We are proud to once again deliver American-made power and propulsion systems that support critical operations for the U.S. Navy's global missions," said George Whittier, Fairbanks Morse CEO. "Our common rail technology solution is one of the most fuel-efficient and reliable maritime power solutions available and will generate significant cost savings for the U.S. Navy over the operational lifetime of the engines."The four FM 6L48/60CR engines are rated at 6,480 kW and will deliver a total of 25,920 kW of installed power. The engines utilize common rail technology to deliver high fuel efficiency throughout the ships' operational conditions. Common rail technology uses a high-pressure header, high-pressure pumps, electronically controlled fuel delivery, electronic governing system and an advanced control system to deliver precise amounts of fuel throughout all engine operations. This results in improved performance, increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions.ESB class ships are used for a wide range of military operations and may support multiple operational phases. Among these are Air Mine Counter Measures (AMCM), counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions and U.S. Marine Corps crisis response.ESB 6 honors Marine Corp Sergeant Major (Retired) John L. Canley, a Medal of Honor Recipient for his actions serving during the Battle of Hue City in Vietnam Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 1968. The Medal of Honor is our nation's highest military honor.General Dynamics NASSCO started construction on ESB 6 in June 2020 and is also contracted to build ESB 7. Fairbanks Morse will begin construction on engines for ESB 7 later this year.Fairbanks Morse has served the U.S. Navy for more than 70 years, providing high-quality engines for marine propulsion and ship service systems. Today, Fairbanks Morse engines are installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships with a medium speed application.