Synergy in Sun. Woburn and Ashland MA Solar Companies Form Strategic Alliance

The award-winning Boston Solar of Woburn, MA, a top solar installer in the state, has formed a strategic alliance with fellow solar leader, SolarFlair of Ashland, MA.



Boston Solar and SolarFlair are both committed to solar energy and enjoy significant recognition and success within the solar realm. SolarFlair Energy was founded in 2007 and has developed and built several thousand residential and commercial solar projects, installing over 25 megawatts (MW) of solar throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Most notable installations include Perkins School for the Blind, Saxonville Mills, Suburban Athletic Club and numerous solar farms.Boston Solar markets, designs and installs residential and commercial solar, as well as energy storage and EV chargers throughout Massachusetts. The company has installed more than 30MW of solar, powering thousands of homes in the Bay State, since its founding in 2011. Their commercial solar installations include All Creatures Veterinary Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club of Woburn, Prestige Way LLC, Subest Trust and Greendale People's Church.SolarFlair Energy will be exercising their installation expertise and experience as a trusted partner and installer for Boston Solar. SolarFlair recently changed their business model to focus solely on installations - commercial and residential. They are ideally positioned to help Boston Solar meet installation demand.Director of Commercial OperationsAs part of this unique alliance, Jeff Constantine, a pioneer in the solar industry who is at the helm of SolarFlair Energy, will take on an additional role as director of Boston Solar's commercial operations. He will oversee Boston Solar's commercial side."Between our continued growth in the residential sector, an increasing need for solar installers and our focus on commercial expansion, Boston Solar's alliance with SolarFlair positions both of our companies for long-term success," explained Daniel Mello Guimaraes, Boston Solar's CEO."With SolarFlair focusing on service and installations, and Boston Solar's growth, this alliance allows two industry leaders to combine efforts and provide expert service to the Solar PV industry," said Constantine.With a construction and business career spanning more than 35 years, Constantine became SolarFlair Energy's owner and president in 2018. Previous to his 11 years with SolarFlair, Constantine owned his own electrical contracting company. He holds a Master Electrical License, Construction Supervisor License, and Home Improvement Contractor's License (CSL) in Massachusetts in addition to a Contractor's License in Rhode Island.On the Solar HorizonWeighing in on the solar industry, Mello Guimaraes noted, "Massachusetts has one of the strongest solar incentive programs in the country. In 2021, the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which enables commercial solar photovoltaic (PV) customers to claim a significant percent of their total solar installation costs from their federal tax liability, was set to expire. Fortunately, the ITC has been renewed and will remain at 26 percent for the next two years which benefits all for solar."About SolarFlairSolarFlair Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to deliver cost effective clean energy solutions to residential and commercial clients in Massachusetts. A locally-owned and operated commercial and residential solar installer, the SolarFlair team has decades of experience in the solar energy industry and electrical power systems. The company has developed and built several thousand residential and commercial solar projects, installing over 25 megawatts (MW) of solar throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company is headquartered at 190 Pleasant St., Ashland, MA 01721. For more information, visit https://solarflair.com.About Boston SolarLocally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.Boston Solar has been honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine and is ranked #9 on Boston Business Journal's 2020 Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts list. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us.