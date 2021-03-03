35th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
35th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (WCASET 2021) organized by the Institute For Engineering Research and Publication (IFERP) which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on 27th - 28th May 2021
WCASET is the leading academic and Industry gathering for presenting novel and fundamental advances in the field of Applied science, Engineering and Technology. As WCASET continues to increase in quality and prestige, and will explore the new horizon of innovations from distinguished researchers, scientists and eminent authors in academia and industry working for the advancements from the entire world. WCASET brings together academicians, education researchers, students, and practitioners from many countries while creating a great opportunity for collaboration and networking among the universities and institutions for promoting research and developing technologies.
Call for paper:
Applied Science
Mathematics
Anatomy
Forestry
Ophthalmology
Pathology
Paediatric
Radiology
Archaeology
Earth Sciences
Biology
Oceanography
Physics
Soil & Waste Management
Botany
Entomology
Environmental chemistry
Geology
Hydrology
Life sciences
Zoology
Veterinary Science
Engineering and Technology
Electrical Engineering
Computer Engineering
Electronic Engineering
Optical Engineering
Power Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Acoustical Engineering
Manufacturing Engineering
Thermal Engineering
Vehicle Engineering
Automotive Engineering
Aerospace Engineering
Architecture Engineering
Agricultural Engineering
Bioprocess Engineering
Food Engineering
Aquaculture Engineering
Applied Engineering
Automation/Control Systems/Robotics
Computer-aided Drawing & Design (CADD)
Civil Engineering
Biomedical Engineering
Energy Engineering
Industrial Engineering
Textile Engineering
Nano Engineering
Nuclear Engineering
Petroleum Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Water Resources Engineering
Geotechnical Engineering
Materials Engineering
Built Environment Studies
Environment Engineering
Business Management Studies
Business Law & Ethics
Business Research Methods & Teaching-related Issues
Growth & Innovation
Small business Management
Management Science & Strategic
Operational, Production Management
International Business & Management
Innovative Business Models & Organizational change
Consumer Behavior & Marketing
Information Science and Technology & Business Information System
IT Governance & E-Business
Sustainable Development & Resource Management
Capital resources & Financing Entrepreneurship
Human Resources & Healthcare Management
Human Resources Management & Education
Public administration & Regional Development
Rural Development & Agribusiness
SME Development
Tourism & Hospitality
Economic Development & Globalization
Sustainable Development & Business
Development Research & Method
Business, Comparative Advantages & Developing
International Migration & Development
Natural Resources & Security
Environment Limits to Economic Development
Any Other related areas pertaining to any issue which is related such as finance, accounting, banking, management, marketing, human resource, legal, information technology and religious perspectives. Business informatics, Accounting
Education and Technology
Education, Teaching, and E-learning
Education and Teaching
Distance Education
Higher Education
Effective Teaching Pedagogies
Learning Styles and Learning Outcomes
Emerging Technologies
Educational Management
Competitive Skills
Continuing Education
Transferring Disciplines
Imaginative Education
Language Education
Geographical Education
Health Education
Home Education
Science Education
Secondary Education
Second Life Educators
Social Studies Education
Special Education
E-learning
Educational Technology
Educational Games and Software
ICT Education
E-Learning
Internet technologies
Accessibility to Disabled Users
Animation, 3D, and Web 3D Applications
Mobile Applications and Learning (M-learning)
Virtual Learning Environments
Videos for Learning and Educational Multimedia