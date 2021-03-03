STI Norland is one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, according to Financial Times

STI Norland, manufacturer and supplier of solar trackers fixed-tilt structures for large-scale PV projects, has become one of the fastest-growing European companies, as published by the Financial Times in its annual FT1000 list.



Specifically, the tracker manufacturer has been ranked 9th among the companies in the solar sector. This position was achieved thanks to an impressive growth of 471.6 % in the period analyzed by the Financial Times, when STI Norland evolved from a turnover of 18.3 million euros in 2016 to more than 100 million euros in 2019.This growth has continued in 2020, closing the year with sales close to 200 million euros. Its main activity has been framed in Europe and Latin America. Within these, the Spanish and Brazilian markets stand out, respectively.STI Norland has always displayed a pioneering and innovative spirit as the basis of its success. In the words of the recently appointed General Director of the Spanish firm, Javier Coloma, on the future of renewable energies: "We must not rush to get low prices artificially, as this can lead to self-destruction. The regulator must change the laws of the game so that this does not happen. The industry is ready for this transition, regulation permitting."The FT1000 list has been compiled by the prestigious newspaper Financial Times, and recognizes innovative, fast-growing companies that are the driving force of the European economy in the 21st century, creating jobs and sustaining the continent's competitiveness.STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain and founded in 1996, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.