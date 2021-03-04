NREL Industry Growth Forum Announces 2021 Presenting Start-Ups from Around the World

Forty companies have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Industry Growth Forum, which will be held virtually again this year. More than 150 companies applied for the chance to present their cleantech innovations to potential investors and engaged industry experts at the 26th annual event.



Of the chosen companies, a dozen were founded outside the United States."We're facing global pressures to reduce negative climate impacts and ensure clean water, clean air, and sustainable energy and food systems," said Industry Growth Forum Program Manager Sheila Ebbitt. "We received applications from around the world and across technology sectors. It was a challenge for our investor selection committee to narrow the selection down to the top 40 start-ups."This year's Industry Growth Forum will be held April 20-22 online. Hosted by NREL, the event has grown into the nation's premier clean energy investment forum.The 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum presenting companies and their categories are:Emerging MarketsAzelio AB - Amal, SwedenElectro-Active Technologies - Knoxville, Tennesseeencoord Inc. - Denver, ColoradoEnerbrain SRL - Turin, ItalyFibos - Toronto, Ontario, CanadaNovoNutrients - Sunnyvale, CaliforniaOnTo Technology LLC - Bend, OregonSolarStream Inc. - Calgary, Alberta, CanadaSuncast - Santiago, Metropolitana, ChileWatts Battery - Palo Alto, CaliforniaEarly StageAndluca Technologies Inc. - Princeton, New JerseyBlueDot Photonics - Kirkland, WashingtonBlue Frontier - Parkland, FloridaCombined Energies - Latham, New YorkEkona Power Inc. - Vancouver, British Columbia, CanadaJolt Energy Storage Technologies LLC - Holland, MichiganMosaic Materials - Alameda, CaliforniaOctet Scientific Inc. - Cleveland, OhioPower to Hydrogen - Columbus, OhioQD Solar - Toronto, Ontario, CanadaCommercial StageEH Group - Renens, Vaud, SwitzerlandEnPower Inc. - Phoenix, ArizonaMembrion - Seattle, WashingtonModern Electron - Bothell, WashingtonOpus 12 - Berkeley, CaliforniaQubitekk - Vista, CaliforniaQuidnet Energy - Houston, TexasShower Stream - Austin, TexasSierra Energy - Davis, CaliforniaSoteria Battery Innovation Group Inc. - Greenville, South CarolinaGrowth StageAkselos - Lausanne, Vaud, SwitzerlandCheckerspot Inc. - Berkeley, CaliforniaEnergyworx - Houten, Utrecht, NetherlandsFull Harvest Technologies - San Francisco, CaliforniaG2V Optics - Edmonton, Alberta, CanadaHeila Technologies Inc. - Somerville, MassachusettsNatural Fiber Welding - Peoria, IllinoisSeekOps Inc. - Austin, TexasSensorUp - Calgary, Alberta, CanadaWindESCo - Burlington, MassachusettsFor more information, including the agenda, a list of participating companies, a list of sponsors, and registration details, see the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.