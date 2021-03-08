American Clean Power Association Statement on Interior Completing Vineyard Wind Review





More Headlines Articles

WASHINGTON DC, March 8, 2021 -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released the final environmental analysis for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project."By any measure, this is a breakthrough for offshore wind energy in the United States. Not even two months into a new Administration, years of delay have finally culminated in a thorough analysis that should soon put this infrastructure investment on its way to generating clean power for the region and creating good jobs at home. We enthusiastically applaud the Biden Administration for completing a thorough analysis and moving ahead rapidly with the final steps to approve the Vineyard Wind project. This is how we catch up to our global competitors and harness a clean energy source for American communities." - Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association (ACP)###About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.