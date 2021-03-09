Origis Services Selects Drive Plus, Power Factors’ Integrated Asset Performance Management and CMMS Solution, for its Solar and Energy Storage Assets

COSTA MESA, CA, March 9, 2021 — Power Factors, LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that Origis Services, Austin TX-based operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management (AM) service provider for solar and energy storage assets, has selected Power Factors' Drive Plus solution to provide a fully integrated asset performance management (APM) and field service management (CMMS) software platform for its managed renewable energy assets. Origis Services is deploying Drive Plus to manage a rapidly growing portfolio of solar and energy storage projects from asset owners across North America.



Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors, said, "We are delighted to partner with Origis Services, one of the country's leading solar service providers. Our goal is to ensure that our Drive Plus solution supports Origis' aggressive growth, automation, and digitalization objectives. We are stronger as a result of Origis' rigorous evaluation, we are grateful for their selection, and we look forward to a long-term partnership.""Origis Services is experiencing rapid growth, with projections calling for a continued steep curve. We needed a single operations software platform capable of scaling up quickly, and seamlessly tying O&M and Asset Management together, from the field to our Remote Operations Center in Austin," said Michael Eyman, Managing Director at Origis Services. "The Power Factors Drive Plus solution delivers. It will ensure we can move confidently and as quickly as the growth in our pipeline of managed assets demands."About Power Factors, LLCOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About Origis ServicesOrigis Services delivers the promise of clean energy with operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services for solar and energy storage across North America. The team manages a diverse utility scale and distributed generation portfolio with experienced solar professionals backed by a state-of-the-art Remote Operations Center (ROC) located at its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Visit us at OrigisServices.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.