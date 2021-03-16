SOLTEC launches Solarfighter, the first all-in-one solar kit for distributed generation

March 16, 2021.- Soltec launches Solarfighter onto the marketplace, a product designed for photovoltaic distributed generation projects of up to 12MW. Solarfighter is the first complete kit comprising all equipment required to build a photovoltaic tracking plant.



More Headlines Articles

Solarfighter also includes plant installation and maintenance services provided by certified Soltec installers, as well as customer service and product warranty offered directly by the manufacturer. Soltec provides specialized care in every country where its products are marketed, in addition to offering a quick supply service.This combined package is specially designed to maximize compatibility and competitiveness. The kit includes solar trackers, modules adapted to specific project requirements, inverter, cabling, BoP systems and communications, as well as batteries in the case of storage projects. It is also designed to be integrated within upcoming hydrogen storage projects.With this kit, Soltec offers its SF7 tracker technology and unique designs, adaptable to multiple climate and terrain characteristics with the aim to optimize plant performance. These trackers favor utmost power generation within a smaller space, using optimized tracking algorithms and simplifying photovoltaic plant installation and maintenance activities.Solarfighter is the first comprehensive distributed generation service available on the marketplace for projects of up to 12MW. By launching this new product, Soltec confirms its ongoing commitment to innovation and will reach a larger number of clients interested in distributed generation.According to Raul Morales, CEO at Soltec Power Holdings: "One of our company pillars is innovation and the will to provide clients with the best technology and services. Distributed generation is an area where we wanted to tap into for a long time. Now we finally do it by offering a comprehensive product and service which covers all photovoltaic project needs and uses state-of-the-art technology".The company will soon supply this new service to distributed generation segments in the countries where it operates. Solarfighter is supported by Soltec's experience in the development, design, construction and commissioning of the largest photovoltaic plants worldwide, which is now applied to distributed generation projects.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading company specialized in integrated photovoltaic solar energy solutions, focusing on solar tracking systems and strongly committed to innovation.Soltec Power Holdings, with headquarters in Murcia (Spain), was created in 2004 and operates in a variety of world areas, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,320 people. Ever since its creation and until late 2020, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 8.4 GW of installed capacity. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker â€˜SOL'.