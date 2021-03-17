SMA America announces equipment partnership with GRID Alternatives

SMA America is proud to announce that the company is now a national equipment supplier for GRID Alternatives, the nation's largest nonprofit solar installer.



The partnership will build on the organizations' mutual goals to extend access to clean, affordable energy technologies in communities across the United States. SMA will do in-kind equipment donations as well as trainings for installers. The organizations plan to work together into the future to improve access to renewable energy for low-income communities and communities of color in the United States and internationally."The equipment donations help accelerate the transition to clean energy in the United States and internationally," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales with SMA America. "This will drive financial and environmental benefits in communities that need it most."The mission of GRID Alternatives is to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy."We used SMA's equipment during some of our first solar installations over fifteen years ago," says Tim Sears, COO of GRID Alternatives. "We are thrilled that we now have a partnership that will continue to bring renewable energy technology to all communities, putting energy savings back into families' pockets."SMA's support will help GRID Alternatives meet its 2021 overall goals of bringing over ten megawatts of clean energy to low-income communities and communities of color, while training 1,000 individuals in solar installation. SMA America will also dedicate Solar Academy training resources to make sure installers are fully informed about how best to use the solutions.For more information, visit gridalternatives.org.About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to economic and environmental justice communities. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training and connections to clean mobility and battery storage incentive programs. GRID has installed solar for more than 18,000 families to-date and helped households and housing providers save $456 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 32,000 people. GRID Alternatives has eight regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit gridalternatives.org.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 100 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.