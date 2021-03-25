Soltec signs supply contract for 359 MW project in Brazil

25 March 2021 - Soltec Power Holdings has signed a contract with Elecnor to supply solar trackers for a 359 MW project in Brazil. The contract covers the supply of bifacial trackers for a project that Elecnor will develop in the Pirapora region in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.



This project, which was already included in the company's pipeline for 2021, increases Soltec's operational indicators (backlog). According to data at the end of December 2020, Soltec Industrial had a backlog of â‚¬190 million and a pipeline valued at â‚¬2,665 million. With this transaction, Soltec Power Holdings increases its operating backlog in its Soltec Industrial business line.RaÃºl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings, said: "We are very proud to be able to work with Elecnor on this project, reflecting Soltec's commitment to the Brazilian market while consolidating our leadership position in the photovoltaic sector of this country."The Brazilian market is strategic for Soltec Power Holdings, where it has a clear leadership position with a market share of 35.7% and a track record of 2.2 GW in installed projects (out of a total track record of 8.4 GW for the company).In March, the company announced two major milestones in the country: firstly, a contract signed with Focus Energia to supply solar trackers for a project totalling 852 MW, corresponding to the first phase of what will be the largest solar photovoltaic project in Latin America, with bifacial trackers. In addition, Soltec Power Holdings, through Powertis, recently announced the construction start at its first photovoltaic plants in Brazil, located in PedranÃ³polis (SÃ£o Paulo) and AraxÃ¡ (Minas Gerais), with a total capacity of 225 MW (112.5 MWp each).About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries with more than 1,320 employees. Since its incorporation, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of 8.4 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2020. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 28 October 2020 under the ticker 'SOL'.