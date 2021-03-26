Q CELLS launches new flexible flat roof mounting system Q.FLAT-G6 in Europe

Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installations form one of the three main pillars of the PV industry, alongside residential and utility-scale, and is a sector with near-endless growth potential. In space-constrained, industrialized countries, C&I solar is an increasingly affordable, viable and sensible option for many businesses, particularly as companies are tasked with pursuing both low electricity bills as well as a low carbon footprint.



More Headlines Articles

The latest technological advance in Europe's C&I solar space comes in the form of Q CELLS' new Q.FLAT-G6 flat roof mounting system, which is the latest iteration of the Company's Q.FLAT mounting system range.Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, has this month launched the Q.FLAT-G6 in all of the major solar markets across the continent.Aerodynamic, sturdy, flexibleThe Q.FLAT-G6 mounting system boasts an optimized ballast that makes it Q CELLS' most aerodynamic flat roof mounting system to date. The Q.FLAT-G6 was developed having been subjected to stringent WTG wind channel testing, and is manufactured using materials that are durable, environmentally friendly and lightning protected. The ballast fixing is also compatible with most rooftop properties, including gravel and green roofs.Another key feature of the Q.FLAT-G6 is its short installation time. Connection to the rooftop is achieved in four simple steps thanks to the non-interchangeable click technology; which means that installers do not have to undertake unnecessary measurements while up on the roof. They also only need one tool to complete the mounting process in record-quick time.Cabling of the solar panels is also simplified thanks to the Q.FLAT-G6's unique design, which ensures a smooth, tangle-free and, ultimately, safe cable-laying process. Customers can also opt for a range of extensive accessories, including an inverter bank and the connection of irradiation sensors to ensure that their installation is operating at maximum efficiency.The Q.FLAT-G6 is compatible with all Q CELLS solar module types designed for C&I arrays - above all the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 and the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9 modules, which comprise the company's self-developed Q.ANTUM cell technology as well as a zero gap layout for maximum power output per area. The brand-new Q.FLAT-G6 system is now available to companies that wish to consume affordable and sustainable solar electricity from their own rooftop.Goo Min, Head of Sales EU for Q CELLS, said: "We are excited to introduce the new Q.FLAT-G6 system to our European markets, which is yet another technologically advanced product to add to our growing portfolio of services and energy solutions in Europe. Q CELLS strongly sees vast untapped potential in the C&I solar sector, and not only provides sector-specific technology but also solar leasing and power contracting services designed to broadly support businesses that wish to embrace a solar future without the burden of high upfront costs."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.