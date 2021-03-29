ACORE Applauds Biden Administration Plan to Catalyze Offshore Wind

Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the plan the Biden administration released today to support offshore wind development:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the plan the Biden administration released today to support offshore wind development:



More Headlines Articles

"We are thrilled to see the White House stepping up with concrete measures to help unleash America's nascent offshore wind industry. Offshore wind is a potentially massive emerging sector in the U.S. that can drive billions of dollars in economic investment, create tens of thousands of good-paying American jobs, and provide abundant pollution-free power. We look forward to working with the Biden administration to advance this historic effort, helping deliver the clean energy future that Americans want and scientists say we need."About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.