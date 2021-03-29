HIGHLIGHTS FROM ANNUAL REPORT FOR PERIOD ENDING DEC.31, 2020

Global Clean Energy is a public company trading on the OTC: Pink Markets. The company over the last 10 years has worked on technologies for the conversion of waste to biofuels. We have developed the ability to do so, yet the company has had continued problems with long term financing and now with the economy and the direction it is heading, biofuels are nearly impossible to profitably bring to market. The company will continue to pursue our ability to have waste to fuels as a part of our corporate strategy. As well, GCE will continue pursuing acquisitions which will be available and profitable for the company.

The work on algae development aimed toward the offering of an REIT continues. Management has found



a production system which allows for algae of various types needed for different applications. The company intends to sign a contract to purchase based on the research we have done with proven production systems.This allows the company to change algae sources without down time. Additionally, the company has hired consultants to complete the algae production configuration and its' final pricing which is necessary for our offering.he company is also pursuing algae sources available immediately to supply our sales of fertilizer andfeedstock. Again, this should allow the company to start a revenue stream utilizing existing algae sources.The company has this year started to explore Federal grants in aid through the Department of Agriculturesince the classification of Algae as an "Agricultural Commodity" in the 2018 Farm Bill. Further, as thealgae uses and sales grow throughout the country, we are involved in trying to establish a commodity market for the various classifications of algae. There is also the future of carbon credits as another revenue stream for the company. As biofuels progress with algae the carbon credit aspect of algae development could be significant.All of the work, research and expenses on algae have been done without dilution of our shareholders and the company has in fact cut its' losses significantly. Anyone that doesn't recognize the future of Global Clean Energy as bright doesn't know the fact that our company is working toward making earth a better place.The first two products we plan on selling are fertilizer and feed for livestock. In both instances using algae qualifies the crops and meats as "Organic". Presently, we have targeted 20 product lines for development with algae as the key ingredient.GCE has always believed that research and development is key to the booming growth of algae applications.It is our intention that 10% of each algae location will be devoted to R&D. Once funding is secured, wehave targeted 5 universities in the US to work with GCE on algae development.* In light of a favorable outlook on renewable energy due to a new administration,GCE is moving forward with finalizing a development entity that will allow the completion of the architectural, design, permitting, and engineering required to complete the pre-funding stage of our first Waste Tires to Fuels & Recovered Carbon Black project (W2F). The project, once completed, will be the flagship of a portfolio of projects throughout North America with the goal to duplicate the projects overseas. For almost a decade GCE has been working diligently to stand up a project.Through multiple market challenges including but not limited to a down market in oil prices, natural disasters and Covid-19, GCE is now in the position tofinalize the W2F project's pre-funding phase.We will update this release in 90 days to report on the progress of completing the development entity and then quarterly on the permitting phase and engineeringphase.The Waste tires to Fuels & Recovered Black (rCB) project is a project designed to deconstruct waste tires into high value marketable products i.e., recovered carbon black (rCB) and transportation fuels (ULSD).Waste tires are an environmental hazard that pollute ground water and release hazardous gases. Over300,000,000 tires are discarded in the US. Efforts to reconstitute the rubber into new products does notsolve the entire problem of landfilled and discarded waste tires. GCE's Waste Tires to Fuels and rCB project takes waste tires and converts them into the original raw material properties used to make them.This allows the tire to be completely recycled into rCB and high value fuel utilizing pyrolysis with little impacton the environment.GCE will keep its' shareholders and the public informed as each corporate milestone is reached.Investor RelationsName: Randy RenkenPhone: 713-852-7474Email: rlrenken61@aol.com