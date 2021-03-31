Q CELLS announces partnership with solar design and sales software maker Aurora Solar

[Irvine, Calif., March 31, 2021] Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, has partnered with Aurora Solar to help the Company's installers expand revenue and streamline delivery with the industry's leading solar sales and design software. The partnership is designed to provide Q CELLS' partner program members with exclusive access to Aurora.



Thousands of Q.PARTNER installers are eligible to register their Q CELLS products to earn points and to redeem them for a premium monthly or annual subscription to Aurora through the Q.PARTNER Portal.With Aurora's premium subscription service, solar installers can deliver a highly visual and interactive customer experience that helps close more sales. Aurora provides the industry's most trusted remote shading analysis, advanced LIDAR assisted modeling, accurate production and savings forecasts and much more.Shane Kim, President of Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc. said, "We're proud to partner with Aurora Solar to provide Q CELLS installers with a powerful software platform to fuel their solar business.""Our teams worked hard together to bring additional benefits and education for Q.PARTNER installers," said Meredith McClintock, Head of Business Development for Aurora Solar. "Aurora Solar is excited about this partnership and looks forward to supporting the Q.PARTNER ecosystem with our world-class solar design and sales software."Learn more about the Q.PARTNER Program at: https://app.qcellspartner.us/rewards/qpoint-introductionAbout Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., South Korea, Malaysia, and China. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.