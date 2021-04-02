LG ELECTRONICS TOPS U.S. SOLAR INSTALLER SURVEY AS MOST REQUESTED BRAND OF SOLAR PANELS

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 2, 2021 - The top choice for solar panels among U.S. solar installers is LG Electronics, according to a survey just released by EnergySage, a leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, solar financing, energy storage and community solar.



Nearly half (48 percent) of installers named LG Solar as the most requested brand of panel manufacturer, according to the EnergySage 2020 Solar Installer Survey, which polled more than 650 solar companies across 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.The installers reported that consumers are becoming more aware of brands, with 27 percent of customers asking for a specific brand. Forty-four percent of the survey respondents have more than 10 years of experience installing solar panel systems."LG Solar prominently stands out with solar panel buyers and installers because of our trusted brand and technology leadership," said David Bacher, head of solar marketing at LG Business Solutions USA. "LG solar panels provide high-energy output with long-term resiliency and sleek aesthetics, all of which are valued by homeowners and professional installers alike."Results of the EnergySage poll also identified top 2020-21 trends that, according to Bacher, also track with LG Solar sales patterns:• An all-time high in industry confidence among installers,• Shift to online sales tools likely to continue, and• Increasing focus on growing market share.The sixth annual Solar Installer Survey was recently released by EnergySage and the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners.