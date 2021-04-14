offshore wind energy On the Rise- Worldwide finance

The UK offshore wind plants in 2025, would produce wind energy at 52 USD/MWh, which is a sign of a major adoption of offshore wind energy technology in the near future.

offshore wind energy is the use of wind farms constructed in bodies of water, usually in the ocean, to harvest wind energy to generate electricity.

Offshore wind speeds tend to be faster than on land. Small increases in wind speed yield large increases in energy production: a turbine in a 15-mph wind can generate twice as much energy as a turbine in a 12-mph wind. Faster wind speeds offshore mean much more energy can be generated.

South Korean President has pledged to make South Korea one of the world's five biggest countries for installed offshore wind capacity by 2030 and says the government will enact a special law to accelerate the project.

EU auction results are expected to result in 50% cost-savings in the next five years, thanks to growing off-scale advantages, economy, and clustering of offshore wind energy plants. The UK offshore wind plants in 2025, would produce wind energy at 52 USD/MWh, which is a sign of a major adoption of offshore wind energy technology in the near future. The rising cost-benefits, and growing adoption of EU technology in newer regions in near future would likely drive growth of the offshore wind energy industry.

The expansion of new wind energy generation sites is a major positive emerging in the global wind energy industry. In United States, sites have come up in four different states including North Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland, and New York. Moreover, in China, the wind energy generation plant from Taipei, reached capacity of 5.5 GW on its offshore sites.

The key market players include MHI-Vestas, Goldwind, General Electric, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Nexans, Siemens Gamesa and Enercon.

