Top 5 solar energy companies focusing on improving solar-based products and services

Solar energy refers to the energy derived from the photons of the sunlight, which can be converted into solar thermal energy or electrical energy through solar panels.

Solar energy is currently the most demanded energy source around the world. It is considered to be the best energy source that is currently available. Due to its high energy content, the top solar energy companies have witnessed a spike in their businesses.

The rising concerns surrounding pollution and climate change have propelled the renewable energy revolution at the international stage. As the leading solar energy companies offer the best in-class solutions to tackle the environment related problems, many industries are eyeing to get their services.

It must be noted that the solar energy companies are continuously innovating to come up with the best products such as solar thermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), solar panel and residential solar PV systems. This has paved the way for solar energy companies to become the center of attention for the entire market.

Unwinding the rays of solar energy market

The entire procedure of solar energy conversion is complex but carries the benefits of nature with it. It is eco-friendly in addition to being economical. The rising popularity of solar energy companies can be attributed to the fact that many governing bodies are launching programs to curb down the pollution levels. Sunlight based energy (a brilliant product from the chief solar energy companies) is these days perhaps the most broadly utilized environment-friendly power source that gives energy for both private and modern offices’ usage.

As per the details mentioned in the Global Solar Energy Companies Market Report, the solar energy companies’ market is skyrocketing, unlike other energy offering companies’ markets. Solar energy market is still in its nascent stage yet it has managed to leave its mark on the industries. Its products give out high output and have low maintenance costs, making them a favorable option against the traditional energy sources.

Top 5 solar energy companies in the world

Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar is right now the world’s biggest sunlight based panel maker, transporting 11.4 GW of modules in 2018. Settled in Shanghai, China, the organization began as a wafer producer in 2006 and opened up to the world on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010. With its dominance in the solar energy companies’ market, the company has managed to offer the most effective solar-based solutions.

Canadian Solar

Established in 2001 in Ontario Canada, Canadian Solar works as a worldwide energy supplier with effective business auxiliaries in 20 nations and districts on 6 main-lands. Canadian Solar is both a worldwide driving producer of sunlight based PV modules and a supplier of sun powered energy arrangements, with more than 13,000 representatives globally.

With best in-class producing offices in Canada, China, Brazil and South East Asian nations, Canadian Solar currently has conveyed in excess of 38 GW of premium quality sun powered modules to clients in more than 150 nations in the previous 18 years. With its presence in the market, the organization has become the face of the leading solar energy companies.

Trina Solar

Established in 1997, Trina Solar is the world-driving PV arrangement supplier. The organization participates in PV items – R&D, assembling and deals; PV projects advancement, EPC, O&M; miniature framework and multi-energy integral frameworks improvement and deals. It is one of the prime solar energy companies offering the most reliable products in the industry.

SunPower Corporation

SunPower Corporation firmly believes that clean energy and reinforcement stockpiling ought to be available to everyone. That is the reason SunPower plans and delivers the most effective solutions that are suitable for private use as well as industries. The organization is known for offering the best client support and gives complete guarantee of its products. Also, with more than 35 years of devoted operations, it is the solitary U.S.- based organization that has matched the demand of ever increasing population – a world first for the top solar energy companies.

Hanwa Q Cells

Hanwa Q Cells is dedicated to reduce the energy related costs of its clients. The company aims to save the planet by regularly improvising its technology. This flexible approach is applauded by many tech gurus as it is the only enterprise, among solar energy companies, that is focused on building a reliable future.