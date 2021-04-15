The Solar Landscape Germany 2021- Update

Berlin, 14 April 2021 | Due to lots of positive feedback and high attention from all photovoltaic business segments, Solytic is now releasing an "unscheduled" update - increasing the circle of companies from 157 to 280.



The annual update will continue - in addition, Solytic will publish further Landscapes for other markets. Solytic's selection criteria are companies that drive the market through their business impact and sustainability.The founders of Solytic have been observing the central european market since 2009 as well as international companies that move the solar market. This is permanently changing due to M&A activities, insolvencies or market entries of new financially strong players.And this trend seems to be increasing - as more innovative players are entering the market and setting new impulses. This has led to the decision to share knowledge and experience.The result is The Solar Landscape Germany.About SolyticFounded 2017 in Berlin, cleantech-startup Solytic offers software to monitor and improve theperformance of solar PV systems. Based on digital twin technology and advanced analytics,users receive data-driven insights and matches of their real-time needs with service offers. Byautomating services such as cleaning, maintenance, insurance or storage, the AI-poweredsoftware increases revenues and cuts costs for decentralized solar PV systems, which is key for ensuring a faster and more profitable transition towards a sustainable future.