The Solar Landscape Germany 2021- Update
Due to lots of positive feedback and high attention from all photovoltaic business segments, Solytic is now releasing an "unscheduled" update - increasing the circle of companies from 157 to 280.
Berlin, 14 April 2021 | Due to lots of positive feedback and high attention from all photovoltaic business segments, Solytic is now releasing an "unscheduled" update - increasing the circle of companies from 157 to 280.
The annual update will continue - in addition, Solytic will publish further Landscapes for other markets. Solytic's selection criteria are companies that drive the market through their business impact and sustainability.
The founders of Solytic have been observing the central european market since 2009 as well as international companies that move the solar market. This is permanently changing due to M&A activities, insolvencies or market entries of new financially strong players.
And this trend seems to be increasing - as more innovative players are entering the market and setting new impulses. This has led to the decision to share knowledge and experience.
The result is The Solar Landscape Germany.
About Solytic
Founded 2017 in Berlin, cleantech-startup Solytic offers software to monitor and improve the
performance of solar PV systems. Based on digital twin technology and advanced analytics,
users receive data-driven insights and matches of their real-time needs with service offers. By
automating services such as cleaning, maintenance, insurance or storage, the AI-powered
software increases revenues and cuts costs for decentralized solar PV systems, which is key for ensuring a faster and more profitable transition towards a sustainable future.
Featured Product
The Electriq PowerPod 2
The Electriq PowerPod 2 is a fully-integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring system powered by LFP batteries. The high-performance, cobalt-free product includes a hybrid solar/battery inverter controlled by intelligent software. The PowerPod 2 provides backup power and can self-consume or export excess power back to the grid.