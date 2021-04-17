On Demand Webinar: Power your net zero ambitions with an intelligent energy pathway

What stage is your business at on pathway to net-zero? Do you have a clear roadmap of where you're going and how you'll get there? Or are you working out the best way to get started on your journey?

Centrica Business Solutions' free on demand webinar explores the steps organisations can take to deliver on their sustainability targets by balancing both economic and environmental goals.



More Headlines Articles

"Whether you've already set a net zero target, are in the process of delivering your commitments, or aren't sure where to begin, watch our free online webinar, to learn how our Energy Pathway approach can help you decarbonise your business," said Brendan Marren, Head of Sales - Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions."In the webinar we discuss how you can break your net zero journey down into manageable, incremental steps and prioritise win-win opportunities to deliver cost and carbon savings.""We're using our Energy Pathway methodology to deliver on our own net zero 2045 ambitions. This has enabled Centrica to achieve a 39% reduction in our internal footprint, emit 80% less CO2 than 10 years ago and obtain a leadership score of ‘A' in CDP, which is the world's largest climate change focused data collection and assessment programme. "