Virtual event promises world-leading EMC insights

The event is split into two separate sections. On the one hand, the free ‘Exhibitor Presentations' area contains company information, presentations, datasheets, videos and other resources that allow visitors to investigate the products and services they offer. On the other hand, registering for the ‘Sessions & Workshops' provides 22 opportunities for learning.



For example, world renowned EMC expert Keith Armstrong will be providing four training workshops on subjects including: Essential PCB EMC Design Techniques for Cost-Effective SI, PI and EMC; Low-cost Benchtop EMC testing to de-risk all project stages, and EMC Compliance under the Radio Equipment Directive (RED). In addition to the courses, Keith will provide accompanying notes on subjects to registrants that attend the workshops."It's never been the case that EMC compliance required accredited testing to EU harmonised standards notified under the EMC Directive, and the RED is similar," said Keith Armstrong. "This makes it easy to comply with the EMC requirements of the RED, despite it having too few EMC standards notified under it. This is the topic of my course ‘How to achieve EMC Compliance under the RED'."Unlike EMC design courses heavy with maths, these courses are the result of 40+ years of a very wide variety of very successful design engineering based on the maths, but not needing it.Keith added: "Using EMC test laboratories is the most time-consuming and costly way to develop EMC designs. For product success we need to design modern electronic products so that EMC tests are only needed once — if at all — for final design validation."By combining this comprehensive practical knowledge with EMC tests using very low-cost test gear on our normal electronic development workbenches, a product it can be almost guaranteed to pass EMC tests to domestic/commercial/industrial standards first time."There will also be six technical workshops that each contain three presentations, including: Dr Ing Stephan Braun of Gauss Instruments discussing Real-Time Spectrum Analysers; Dr Alistair Ruddle of Horiba-MIRA describing how to simulate the EMC of large electric vehicle batteries; Lawyer Dai Davies discussing Brexit, CE and UKCA marking; Rui Da Cruz Santo of Mott Macdonald showing how a new light rail project avoided interfering with its neighbours, and Prof. Chris Jones, a BAE Systems Engineering Fellow, discussing the latest changes to EMC standards for military ground-based and aerospace systems.A comprehensive list of workshops is available on the EMC & Compliance International website.The cost for unlimited access to all twenty-two video and PDF resources is just £60.00 and many engineers and non-engineers will take this opportunity to learn more about EMC issues from the experts.The virtual event is designed to augment the next real event, scheduled to take place at Newbury Racecourse in May 2022. Register your interest by visiting the event website, www.emcuk.co.uk/emcuk-2021, and clicking the ‘Go to Registration' button.