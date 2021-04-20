Q CELLS supplies 287 MW of modules for large-scale solar project in Angola

Shipments of vast quantities of Q CELLS solar panels is underway to an ambitious solar project in Angola that, once completed, will deliver 370 MW of clean solar power to the sub-Saharan nation.



More Headlines Articles

A heavyweight consortium comprising Swedish and South African lenders with coverage from Swedish and South Korean ECAs have financed this Angolan Government Public project, which will comprise seven individual solar parks located in six different Angolan provinces. Q CELLS is working closely with Portuguese EPC MCA on two of the seven projects, both of which will receive Q CELLS' Q.PEAK L-G4.5 solar modules. The first of the seven solar parks is scheduled to be completed by Q3 2022.A new era of solar energy for AngolaTo fund this transformative solar energy project, the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), has arranged an export credit line covering 85% of the entire project's cost, guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) and arranged by ING Bank.Korea's export credit agency, K-Sure, also has a role to play thanks to Q CELLS' involvement of supply all of the majority of the solar panels required for the project. South African bank DBSA has also funded the remaining 15 % of the project.Q CELLS modules will power the largest single solar plant in the Angola project, which will be 188 MW and is to be located in the commune of Biópio, in the province of Benguela. A further project in Benguela is also being built by MCA using Q CELLS modules. Combined, Q CELLS modules will account for 287.1 MW of capacity in Angola.MCA, the Portugal-based EPC that is building the project and has worked with Sunafrica on the development of all seven sites, estimates that the completed project will deliver enough clean solar electricity to meet the needs of 2.4 million local people, mitigating the effect of 935,953 tons of CO2 per year, and accelerating Angola's transition from an economy overly-dependant on fossil fuels to one that can increasingly rely on the power of the sun.Goo Min, Head of Sales EU for Q CELLS, said: "Q CELLS is honoured to have been selected as the main module supplier for this transformative Angolan project. The regions that will receive these solar plants are very rural and often suffer regular shortages in their electricity supply, so to be able to play a huge role in ensuring that the lights stay on - and do so with the power of the sun - is extremely pleasing for Q CELLS, and fits perfectly with our ethos of delivering sustainable solutions, affordably, and where they are most needed."Carlo Amado, Business Development Manager of MCA Grupo, added: "As EPC of this ambitious project, we are happy to be working with Q CELLS for the company's exceptional reputation, high quality solar modules and reliable supply. The Q.PEAK L-G4.5 solar modules are ideal for Angolan conditions, delivering high efficiencies and power output throughout the day, and thus offering an excellent LCOE - which is crucial to enable MCA to maintain its high build-quality standards and reputation for developing cost-effective solar plants."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.About MCAMCA Group is a Civil, Power and Electrical Developer and EPC company founded in 1998 in Portugal which over the years has expanded it's activities across Europe, Africa and the Americas, being presently active in 5 countries. The Group is headquartered in Europe and has its holding company in the Netherlands. The core activity is the development, finance and construction of infrastructure works, such as roads, bridges, water and sanitation, civil, maritime, power and electrical. In the past 5 years the Group has diversified its operations focusing on further developing the sectors of Renewables, Waste Management, Biodiesel and Biogas.