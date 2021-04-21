4th Mega Clima Nigeria Expo – The Largest HVAC+R Sector Show of West Africa!!! Mega Clima Nigeria Expo 2021: 4th International Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Exhibition which is organized by Elan Expo will be hold on 8-10 September 2021 at Landmark Ce

Why Nigeria will host Mega Clima Expo for the 4th time? - Nigeria market is the most profitable market in the West African region for the HVAC+R sector investments by virtue of its' large market size, annually increasing construction numbers and population. Nigeria is also a perfect communication and logistic hub with a perfect Atlantic Ocean port. After the successful previous editions, the positive reviews and the recommendation from exhibitors and visitors about enlarging the space of the exhibition prompted Elan Expo to focus on Mega Clima Nigeria HVAC Expo.



More Headlines Articles

"The show was a success. The visitors were on point, from the HVAC industry and really know what they require."CARRIER"It's a fantastic platform to meet with consultants, contractors, and HVAC enthusiasts and we hope to do more business with them."DAIKIN"Every year gets bigger and better and it's a place for the big players in the air-conditioning and refrigeration industry."YORKOn the Mega Clima Nigeria Expo 2019 - 85 exhibitors companies and more than 4900 visitors hosted from 19 countries; Austria, Belgium, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, UAE, Switzerland, South Korea, USA, Germany, and Japan. Local and international sector giants showcased their newest technologies and products such as Samsung, York, Daikin, Panasonic, LG, Wilo, Siemens, Kumtel, Luxell, Pygar, Batu Grup, Haier Thermocool, Carrier, Frigoblock, Savaslar, Termodizayn, Untes, Venco, Vibroser, Bluecold, Entalpia Europe, Climalife Galco, Bac SRL, Refkar, Egeplast, Starget, Binger, TianyiCool, Erdemler, Gree, K-Flex, Soloon, Deser, AO Smith, JMG, Ustunel, Volt, Aref Refrigeration and more.The widely supported annual event hosted honorable quests in the opening ceremony; The COREN President, FNSE, FNICE, Represented Engr. Rabiu Ali FNSE, The National Chairman, Nigeria Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engr. Robinson Ejilah, The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Social Development Lagos State Government Dr. Mrs. Lola Balogun, United Arab Emirates Consulate in Nigeria Deputy and Consular Affairs Specialist, Immediate Past President, ASHRAE NIGERIA CHAPTER Engr. Usman Abdulrahman, MNSE, Lagos Water Corporation, Managing Director Engr. Mumuni Alao Badmus, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Chairman, Ikeja Branch Engr. Funmi Akingbagbohun FNSE, FNimeche, The Lagos State Chairperson of APWEN, Representing the National President Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, FNSE.3rd Mega Clima Nigeria Expo was also officially supported by many valuable associations such as APWEN (Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria), Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Lagos Water Corporation and ISIB (Turkish HVAC&R Exporters Association).SAVE THE DATE!!!Mega Clima Nigeria Expo 2021: 4th International Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Exhibition will take place between the dates 8-10 September 2021 at Landmark Centre at Lagos, Nigeria with the concurrent show of the 3rd Nigeria Water Expo.ABOUT ELAN EXPOElan Expo was founded in 1997 and now manages over 30 market-leading B2B events in up to 8 countries each year. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, it is currently active in Nigeria, Tanzania, Azerbaijan, Kenya, Morocco, Iran, Iraq, and Algeria.Elan Expo employs over 90 people who are passionate about the communities that they serve and skilled at creating the ideal circumstances for relationships to develop, knowledge to be gleaned and deals to be done by the departments of sales, marketing, B2B, visitor promotions, project, finance, and advertising.Elan Expo's operation is active in exhibitions with the multiple sectors such as Real Estate & Investment, Construction & Building Materials, Furniture & Decoration, Food &Agriculture, Beauty & Cosmetic, Fashion & Textile, Healthcare & Medical Products, HVAC, Landscape & Urban, Municipality & City Planning, and LED & Advertising.Elan Expo's knowledge of communities they serve, their ability to attract the right people, and their skill of curating the physical space and creating memorable experiences bring thousands of like-minded people together. It is the shared experience and the opportunities to make human connections that allow businesses to grow.For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us;Istanbul Headquarters Address DetailsTel: +90 212 274 40 55Website: http://westafricahvacexpo.com/E-mail: info@westafricahvacexpo.com