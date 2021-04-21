Power Edison Supplying World’s Largest Mobile Battery Energy Storage System

Power Edison, the leading developer and provider of utility-scale mobile energy storage solutions, has been contracted by a major U.S. utility to deliver the system this year. At more than three megawatts (3MW) and twelve megawatt-hours (12MWh) of capacity, it will be the world's largest mobile battery energy storage system.



"We're engaged with industry-leading utilities on mobile storage, developing techno-economic analyses, advanced engineered solutions, utility filings and commercial deployments," said Shihab Kuran, Ph.D., CEO of Power Edison. "Mobile and flexible solutions provide higher reliability and unlock additional benefits for electric utilities, enabling them to make prudent investments on behalf of their ratepayers."Utilities are increasingly confronted with grid stresses and constraints. To meet these dynamic challenges, Power Edison has developed robust utility-grade battery storage solutions - with cutting-edge technology that provide reliability when it's needed and where it's needed. Power Edison's engineered solutions incorporate best of breed batteries, inverters, switchgear, safety equipment, mobile transportation platforms and state-of-the-art software for battery, energy and fleet management. Energy storage has key reliability and economic applications for electric utilities and the commercial and industrial sectors. This includes grid resiliency, demand management, renewables integration, EV charging support and backup power.Power Edison has also developed barge-based batteries that are at the core of its marine-based solutions. The initial set of its 500MWh+ development pipeline is going through final permitting and about to start construction. Power Edison's barge fleet bring grid storage to key locations where land is at a premium or not available."Power Edison has key industry partnerships and a broad solutions portfolio that includes energy storage, solar energy, EV charging, fuel cells and hydrogen," added Kuran. "We are experiencing strong traction with customers and with investors who are looking to deploy our solutions and leverage our industry expertise.""We have developed a full range of innovative, patent-pending solutions offering industry-leading features such as enhanced cybersecurity, ‘plug-and-play' integration and modularity," said Yazan Harasis, Director of Projects at Power Edison. "Our software provides asset owners and operators a unified control platform for the various technology assets."Power Edison is led by industry veterans with experience in power generation, transmission, distribution, power conversion and smart grid. Power Edison is expanding its team and hiring to further support its growth.About Power EdisonPower Edison is a leading developer and provider of renewable energy solutions. The company's proprietary technology offerings include patent-pending hardware and software for land and marine based Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Power Edison development portfolio includes energy storage, solar energy, EV charging, fuel cells and hydrogen. Power Edison has a development and sales pipeline of over 1GWh of battery storage projects.