ACORE Applauds the Biden Administration's 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

The Biden administration announced today a new Paris Climate Agreement target that would cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE):

"This is an exciting day for all of us who have eagerly awaited the United States' return to climate leadership on the global stage. The Nationally Determined Contribution submitted by the Biden administration today sends a clear message that the United States is ready to embrace the economic transformation necessary to tackle the climate crisis. A 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is an achievable, scientifically driven goal that will put us on a path toward a clean and sustainable economy. Meeting this ambitious target will require rapid transformation of the power sector and significant investment in a 21st century grid, which is why ACORE supports the clean energy proposals included in President Biden's American Jobs Plan. The renewable energy sector already employs hundreds of thousands of Americans and is poised to do its part in the transition to a carbon-free grid, a step that will create millions of additional good-paying jobs while saving money for consumers and preventing the worst impacts of climate change."About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.