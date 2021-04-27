Forging for the Future, Anchor Harvey Launches Electric Vehicle Workgroup

FREEPORT, IL, — Anchor Harvey, a data-driven aluminum forging company that seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation, today announced the launch of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Workgroup.



The new in-house expertise working group draws from Anchor Harvey's technological leadership and century-long experience in forging components for the automobile and motorsports industries. Kerry Kubatzke, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience in engineering and precision forge manufacturing at Anchor Harvey, stated of the company's new EV Workgroup, "We believe delivering high-strength, lightweight electric vehicle components are core to growing our business and creating value for our customers as we work to deliver high-strength lightweight parts for the next generation of transportation," said Kubatzke.The announcement comes as the United States, China, and European countries encourage automakers to produce more all-electric vehicles. Anchor Harvey's launch of this future-focused workgroup brings its technological ingenuity and proactive approach to the industry's forefront. By creating high-strength, lightweight forged aluminum components—such as steering knuckles, control arms, suspension components, structural nodes, and more—the EV Workgroup makes vehicle parts built for increased range, not range anxiety, in support of manufacturers creating the next generation of transportation.Anchor Harvey is aggressively going after every aspect of what it takes to manufacture electric vehicles including sedans, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles, and more, to make a meaningful impact toward building a zero-emissions future. Investments over the past several years to incorporate cutting-edge data acquisition systems, digital monitoring processes, and preventative and predictive maintenance services have positioned Anchor Harvey with a competitive advantage in creating the precision-forged components that are critical to the success of both individual electric vehicles and the entire EV industry."Anchor Harvey is driven to make the next generation of electric vehicles better, safer, and more efficient, and by doing so, help move the entire transportation industry forward," said Tom Lefaivre, President, Anchor Harvey. "With the introduction of our EV Workgroup, we are working to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology, manufacturing, and performance to new levels with stronger, lighter, quality aluminum components."As demand increases for hybrid and fully-electric vehicles, Anchor Harvey's Electric Vehicle Workgroup will assist auto manufacturers in delivering a cleaner, safer, and smarter future — embodying the company motto, "it's not what we make, it's what we make possible."About Anchor HarveyAnchor Harvey is a data-driven aluminum forging company with a century-long legacy in precision manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management. We've modernized the age-old aluminum forging process by introducing sophisticated technology to monitor and control every step of the operation, ensuring part consistency from 1 to over 1,000,000.ContactAnchor Harvey(815) 235-4400EV@anchorharvey.comRelated Linkswww.AnchorHarvey.com/EV