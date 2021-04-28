SolarEdge Launches Next Generation 120kW Inverter for Commercial Ground Mount Installations in North America

Reducing installation time as well as added costs, the new inverter introduces an innovative pre-commissioning feature allowing installers to fully and automatically validate system components from their smartphones, before grid connection.

04/28/21, 07:32 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics | SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy technology, announced the launch of its new 120kW Three Phase Inverter with Synergy Technology. Providing more power and higher profitability in ground mount PV installations, the new SE120K for 480V grids maximizes energy production with up to 150% DC oversizing. The solution also includes built-in nighttime Potential Induced Degradation (PID) rectifier to avoid module performance degradation.


Designed to improve system uptime, the modular design is composed of independently working Synergy Units and controlled by a single management interface. Combining large capacity with ease of installation, the design is light enough for a two-person team to install.

