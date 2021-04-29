Renewable Energy Investment on the Rise

The increased investment in the development of renewable energy generation plants has witness a steady growth during past decade with major growth exhibited during the past couple of years.

Renewable energy is useful energy that is collected from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, including carbon neutral sources like sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat.



Renewable energy development can drive economic growth, create new jobs and enhance human health and welfare at the national level. The Leveraging Local Capacity series examines the kinds of jobs created and suggests ways to build on existing industries.Amazon has announced investments in nine new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in the US, Canada and Europe.Extensive hydroelectric power generation infrastructure across the globe has resulted in strong growth during the past decade. However, with shifting preference towards other renewable energy sources is anticipated to impact the growth of hydroelectric power generation.Get more information@

