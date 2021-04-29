Tigo Dismisses Patent Infringement Lawsuit as Tigo and APsystems Sign License Agreement

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced that it has reached a settlement with Altenergy Power Systems ("APsystems") over a lawsuit regarding the infringement of Tigo's intellectual property by APsystems. As part of the settlement, APsystems obtain a license to use Tigo's rapid shutdown technology.



"Ultimately, we believe this arrangement is a win for PV customers everywhere," stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. "I want to thank APsystems for recognizing our intellectual property and arriving at an outcome that works for all parties involved."Tigo endorses the need to provide customers alternative solutions and will cooperate with APsystems to continue the development of leading edge solutions. Tigo's complaint included six patents related to various systems and methods used in the PV module rapid shutdown unit applicable to both the Rapid Shutdown device as well as the Rapid Shutdown transmitter. These are the same patents that Tigo disclosed to the Sunspec Alliance in 2017.Terms of the license agreement are not disclosed and include APsystems legal entities in the US as well as in China. Inquiries are welcome and can be sent to marketing@tigoenergy.com.About TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.