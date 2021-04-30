37th World Conference on Applied Science Engineering & Technology

WCASET

Indonesia conference 2021 will explore the new horizon of innovations from distinguished researchers, scientists and eminent authors in academia and industry working for the advancements in Applied Science, Engineering and Technology from all over the world. 37th WCASET aims to bring together Academicians, Scientists, Research scholars and Students, to share and disseminate information on knowledge and scientific research works related to multidisciplinary topics and confers the practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted. The conference will create a path to establish a research relation for the authors and listeners with opportunities for collaboration and networking among the universities and institutions for promoting research and developing technologies.