State of the Industry Webinar: The Infrastructure Plan for Offshore Wind

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Join the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) for our next State of the Industry Webinar taking place May 6, 2021, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. EDT. ACORE will host a timely discussion on the tremendous opportunity for coastal states to utilize offshore wind to meet clean energy goals while boosting job growth and economic development.



The Biden administration has announced a goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind development by 2030, $3 billion in federal offshore wind loan guarantees, upgrades to coastal ports, and a focus on transmission buildout in its American Jobs Plan. Speakers will address how developers, utilities, states and the federal government can collaborate to build both an offshore grid and the onshore interconnections to realize these targets efficiently and cost-effectively.There will be a Q&A session following the panel discussion.The State of the Industry Webinar is a quarterly series produced in partnership between ACORE and BloombergNEF, offering the latest intelligence and analysis on the renewable energy sector.Speakers:Policy Update:• Greg Wetstone, President & CEO, ACORE• Bill Parsons, COO, ACORE• Tyler Stoff, Director of Regulatory Affairs, ACOREMarkets Update:• Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas, BloombergNEFPanel Discussion:• Moderator: A. Cory Lankford, Partner, Orrick• Eric Wilkinson, Energy Policy Analyst, Government Affairs & Policy, Ørsted• Brandon Burke, Vice President for Policy & Regulatory Engagement, The Business Network for Offshore Wind• Elisabeth Treseder, New England Market Lead, Equinor Wind USWhen:Thursday, May 6, 20211 - 2:30 p.m. EDT