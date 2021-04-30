State of the Industry Webinar: The Infrastructure Plan for Offshore Wind

Visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h0F2eFBLQv6IANnGVcSTIA?mc_cid=c82af0d095&mc_eid=781f0950a1 for further information

Join the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) for our next State of the Industry Webinar taking place May 6, 2021, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. EDT. ACORE will host a timely discussion on the tremendous opportunity for coastal states to utilize offshore wind to meet clean energy goals while boosting job growth and economic development.

04/30/21, 08:28 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Join the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) for our next State of the Industry Webinar taking place May 6, 2021, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. EDT. ACORE will host a timely discussion on the tremendous opportunity for coastal states to utilize offshore wind to meet clean energy goals while boosting job growth and economic development.


The Biden administration has announced a goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind development by 2030, $3 billion in federal offshore wind loan guarantees, upgrades to coastal ports, and a focus on transmission buildout in its American Jobs Plan. Speakers will address how developers, utilities, states and the federal government can collaborate to build both an offshore grid and the onshore interconnections to realize these targets efficiently and cost-effectively.

There will be a Q&A session following the panel discussion.

The State of the Industry Webinar is a quarterly series produced in partnership between ACORE and BloombergNEF, offering the latest intelligence and analysis on the renewable energy sector.

Speakers:

Policy Update:
• Greg Wetstone, President & CEO, ACORE
• Bill Parsons, COO, ACORE
• Tyler Stoff, Director of Regulatory Affairs, ACORE

Markets Update:
• Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas, BloombergNEF

Panel Discussion:
• Moderator: A. Cory Lankford, Partner, Orrick
• Eric Wilkinson, Energy Policy Analyst, Government Affairs & Policy, Ørsted
• Brandon Burke, Vice President for Policy & Regulatory Engagement, The Business Network for Offshore Wind
• Elisabeth Treseder, New England Market Lead, Equinor Wind US

When:
Thursday, May 6, 2021
1 - 2:30 p.m. EDT




04/30/21, 08:28 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SOLTEC – SF8 SINGLE-AXIS TRACKER

SOLTEC - SF8 SINGLE-AXIS TRACKER

Under the slogan "engineered for greatness", the SF8 tracker aims to revolutionize the photovoltaic market with its new minimum 2x60 configuration and 4 to 6-strings. This tracker is elegantly designed while it reinforces its structure to perform in any terrain. In addition, the SF8 tracker increases the rigidity of its structure by 22% more than the previous generation of Soltec trackers, the SF7. The SF8 is specially designed for larger 72 and 78 cell modules, an increasing market trend.
More Products
Feature Your Product