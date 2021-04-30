Warren Controls Helps Ensure AISA Adherence Through US Sourcing and Production

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of dependable and rugged precision control valves and accessories, announces that it builds valves to meet American Iron & Steel Act (AISA) requirements so that customers can adhere to "Buy American" regulations across a range of applications, including commercial buildings, district and campus energy, food and beverage, agriculture, chemical industry, OEM, marine, and biofuel applications.


Warren Controls sources all steel and bronze body control valve castings from US-based foundries within an 800-mile radius of the company's manufacturing plant. What's more, all other metal parts in Warren Controls valve technologies are made of US-based steel. Many Warren cast iron valves are either from US foundries or can selectively be sourced from US Foundries. Warren Controls also has its own machining centers.

Thanks to these US sourcing and production commitments, Warren Controls can build most of its products adhering to AISA requirements. Unlike many valve companies that have manufacturing operations that are based overseas or source components from non-US sources, Warren Controls is ready to meet customer needs for AISA compliance.

About Warren Controls
Warren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.

