Centrica publishes guide to electric vehicle opportunity for businesses

The free guide explains the steps organisations can take to switch their businesses to sustainable transport in readiness for the 2030 UK ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.



"Throughout the next decade businesses and public bodies will need to shift to electric transportation if we are to meet our climate goals," said Lucy Simpson, Head of Product Management for EV Enablement at Centrica Business Solutions."Organisations must quickly adapt to the changing needs of their employees and meet the challenges this EV transition presents. Big questions to consider include: How will you ensure you have adequate charging capacity to meet your employee and customer needs? How will your sites cope with increased energy demands?"The guide 'Make sustainable transport a reality for your business' sets out some of the challenges businesses will face in making the transition to EV, and how to address them, including:• How to prepare for the phase out of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and the policy shift to sustainable transport• Understanding where to start on switching to EV and the steps your business needs to take• Building a resilient EV enablement plan that minimises cost, while delivering flexibility and long-term value• Adapting your energy supply to meet new demand needs affordably and sustainably - making the most of renewable power• How to use software and optimisation to control charge point utilisation, energy usage, and improve the driver experience• Future-proofing your organisation to ensure your EV solution can scale-up easily, when needed