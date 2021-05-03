SOLARREVIEWS AND THE NORTH AMERICAN BOARD OF CERTIFIED ENERGY PRACTITIONERS ANNOUNCE RENEWED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

May 3, 2021 - Today, in celebration of National Sun Day, SolarReviews, the leading American consumer reviews and ratings website for residential solar panels and solar panel installation companies, announced its renewed, exclusive partnership with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), the leading certification organization for renewable energy professionals.



More Headlines Articles

The SolarReviews and NABCEP partnership extends the function for solar installers and professionals to verify their NABCEP certification on SolarReviews.com, and will soon allow installers to display a high-visibility badge on their online profile as solar consumers shop for installers in their area. The NABCEP certification badge equips consumers with confidence in the solar professionals they choose, while promoting high-quality installers and further differentiating NABCEP professionals from competitors."The U.S. residential solar market is still young and emerging, and our mission is to provide quality information and transparency to consumers who are seeking to lower emissions and their electricity bill with solar. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with NABCEP to foster consumer confidence in the solar industry, advance clean energy adoption and promote installer skills and safety," said Andy Sendy, Founder and President of SolarReviews."NABCEP is committed to providing quality and integrity to renewable energy professionals and the consumers they serve. Our partnership with SolarReviews provides consumers with easy to access information necessary to confidently shop for high-quality, trusted solar installers," said Shawn O'Brien, President and CEO of NABCEP.NABCEP is the most recognized and esteemed certification the solar industry has to offer, including certifications and credentials for skilled professionals, specialists and those new to working in the areas of photovoltaics and solar heating. NABCEP works with hundreds of subject matter experts in the renewable energy industry to develop NABCEP's Board Certifications and Associate credentials.About SolarReviewsSolarReviews is America's leading independent website for reviews and comparisons of solar panel installation companies and residential solar panel brands since 2011. They offer consumer and expert reviews, specifications and warranty details, panel prices and quote comparison tools that streamline the solar installation process and make it easy for homeowners. For more information, visit https://www.solarreviews.com/About NABCEPThe North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers certifications and credentials for skilled professionals, specialists and those new to working in the areas of photovoltaics, solar heating, and small wind technologies. The first NABCEP Solar PV Installer certification exam (now called PV Installation Professional) was administered in 2003. Since then, NABCEP has launched and maintained 8 Board Certification Programs and 3 Associate credentials.