STI Norland is recognized by Acciona as Best Product Supplier

STI Norland has been awarded as Best Product Supplier in the second edition of these prizes granted by the Engineering & Construction and Supply Chain departments of Acciona's Energy Division. The award recognizes and encourage the commitment and continuous improvement of their suppliers.



According to Acciona, STI Norland has been recognized for the competitiveness of the products supplied, as well as its adaptability to the ground conditions of the projects and its constant collaboration to optimize its solar trackers to the energy developer's needs.STI Norland was chosen along with a total of 28 nominated companies that were selected by Acciona's employees who were directly involved in the projects in which the suppliers participate.2021 is being a year of recognition for STI Norland. Financial Times included the Spanish manufacturer as the 9th fastest growing solar company in Europe on the FT1000 list. Likewise, the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises included STI Norland on its CEPYME500 list as one of the country's fastest growing companies.ï‚§ More information about the Best Product Supplier award on Acciona's website.ï‚§ In the image sent along with this press release, we can see from left to right, Javier Coloma, General Director of STI Norland; JoaquÃ­n AncÃ­n, Director of Engineering and Construction of Acciona's energy division; Xabier Blanco, President of STI Norland; and Antonio Ferreiro, Supply Chain Director of Acciona's energy division.STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain and founded in 1996, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.